Bosnian Muslims and Croats clash after Euro match

21/06/2008 - 6:57

MOSTAR, Bosnia (Reuters) - Dozens of people were admitted to hospital late on Friday after Bosnian Muslim and Bosnian Croat football fans clashed following Turkey's defeat of Croatia in their Euro 2008 quarter-final, officials said.

Around 1,000 police, including special forces, cordoned offthe town centre and used teargas to separate the rival fans,who hurled rocks and bottles at each other.

Gunshots and car alarms could be heard as fans attackedcars and smashed nearby shop windows.

Many Bosnian Muslims back Turkey in internationalcompetitions for historical and cultural reasons that date backto the five centuries of Ottoman rule in the Balkans, whileCroats regard the Croatian national team as their own.

"Dozens of people were admitted to hospital, including fourpolice officers of whom one with serious injuries," a localdoctor told Reuters.

Mostar has a history of soccer-related violence. Thesouthern Bosnian city has roughly an equal number of Croats andMuslims, who were enemies during a 1993-94 conflict but laterbecame allies against Bosnian Serbs.

Mostar's rival soccer fans last had a major clash in 2006,after the town's Muslims supported Brazil in a World Cup matchthat saw the Croats lose 1-0.

One boy was shot and seriously wounded and six policemenwere injured when they used tear gas to separate fans who werehurling rocks and bottles at each other.

In 1998 a woman was killed by a stray bullet duringcelebrations of Croatia's World Cup quarter final victory.

(Reporting by Tina Jelin; Writing by Maja Zuvela; Editingby Jon Boyle)