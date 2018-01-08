El Brighton supera al Crystal Palace y pasa de ronda en la FA Cup

El Brighton, duodécimo clasificado de la Premier, ha eliminado (2-1) este lunes al Crystal Palace, en la decimocuarta plaza de la liga inglesa, en el último partido de la tercera ronda de la FA Cup, que se ha disputado a partido único.
MADRID, 8 (EUROPA PRESS)
El centrocampista Dale Stephens adelantó a las 'gaviotas' en el minuto 25, dando ventaja a su equipo al descanso. Ya en el minuto 69, el francés Bakary Sako neutralizó el tanto inicial, pero el delantero local Glenn Murray permitió, con su gol en el 87, selló el pase para los suyos.
--RESULTADOS DE LA JORNADA.
-Tercera ronda.
Viernes 5.
Liverpool - Everton2-1.
Manchester United - Derby County. 2-0.
Sábado 6.
Fleetwood Town - Leicester City0-0.
Middlesbrough - Sunderland AFC 2-0.
Ipswich Town - Sheffield United1-3.
Watford - Bristol City3-0.
Birmingham City - Burton Albion1-0.
Aston Villa - Peterborough United 1-3.
AFC Bournemouth - Wigan Athletic 2-2.
Coventry City - Stoke City 2-1.
Bolton Wanderers - Huddersfield Town 1-2.
Yeovil Town - Bradford City 2-0.
Brentford - Notts County 0-1.
Queens Park Rangers - Milton Keynes Dons0-1.
Exeter City - West Bromwich Albion0-2.
Doncaster Rovers - Rochdale AFC0-1.
Blackburn Rovers - Hull City0-1.
Cardiff City - Mansfield Town 0-0.
Manchester City - Burnley4-1.
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Swansea City 0-0.
Stevenage - Reading0-0.
Newcastle United - Luton Town 3-1.
Millwall - Barnsley4-1.
Fulham - Southampton 0-1.
Wycombe Wanderers - Preston North End1-5.
Carlisle United - Sheffield Wednesday0-0.
Norwich City - Chelsea0-0.
Domingo 7.
Newport County AFC - Leeds United AFC2-1.
Shrewsbury Town - West Ham United 0-0.
Tottenham Hotspur - AFC Wimbledon 3-0.
Nottingham Forest - Arsenal 4-3.
Lunes 8.
Brighton & Hove Albion - Crystal Palace 2-1.