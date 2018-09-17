Calendario y horarios completos de la Champions League 18/19

Este martes comienza la fase final de la Champions League. Treinta y dos equipos, 125 partidos y ocho meses y medio de competición para una edición con cambios en los horarios que modifican el calendario global. Puede consultarlo, íntegro, aquí.
JORNADA 1
-Martes 18 de septiembre
Barcelona-PSV (18.55)
Inter-Tottenham (18.55)
Mónaco-Atlético (21.00)
Brujas-Borussia Dortmund (21.00)
Liverpool-PSG (21.00)
Estrella Roja-Nápoles (21.00)
Schalke 04-Oporto (21.00)
Galatasaray-Lokomotiv Moscú (21.00)
-Miércoles 19 de septiembre
Ajax-AEK Atenas (18.55)
Shakhtar-Hoffenheim (18.55)
Benfica-Bayern Múnich (21.00)
Manchester City-Olympique Lyon (21.00)
Real Madrid-Roma (21.00)
Viktoria Plzen-CSKA Moscú (21.00)
Young Boys-Manchester United (21.00)
Valencia-Juventus (21.00)
JORNADA 2
-Martes 2 de octubre
Hoffenheim-Manchester City (18.55)
Juventus-Young Boys (18.55)
CSKA Moscú-Real Madrid (21.00)
Manchester United-Valencia (21.00)
AEK-Benfica (21.00)
Bayern Múnich-Ajax (21.00)
Olympique Lyon-Shakhtar (21.00)
Roma-Viktoria Plzen (21.00)
-Miércoles 3 de octubre
Lokomotiv-Schalke (18.55)
PSG-Estrella Roja (18.55)
Dortmund-Mónaco (21.00)
Nápoles-Liverpool (21.00)
Oporto-Galatasaray (21.00)
PSV-Inter (21.00)
Atlético-Brujas (21.00)
Tottenham-Barcelona (21.00)
JORNADA 3
-Martes 23 de octubre
Young Boys-Valencia (18.55)
AEK-Bayern Múnich (18.55)
Ajax-Benfica (21.00)
Hoffenheim-Olympique Lyon (21.00)
Real Madrid-Viktoria Plzen (21.00)
Manchester United-Juventus (21.00)
Roma-CSKA Moscú (21.00)
Shakhtar-Manchester City (21.00)
-Miércoles 24 de octubre
Brujas-Mónaco (18.55)
PSV-Tottenham (18.55)
Borussia Dortmund-Atlético (21.00)
Barcelona-Inter (21.00)
PSG-Nápoles (21.00)
Lokomotiv-Oporto (21.00)
Liverpool-Estrella Roja (21.00)
Galatasaray-Schalke 04 (21.00)
JORNADA 4
-Martes 6 de noviembre
Estrella Roja-Liverpool (18.55)
Mónaco-Brujas (18.55)
Nápoles-PSG (21.00)
Oporto-Lokomotiv (21.00)
Schalke 04-Galatasaray (21.00)
Tottenham-PSV (21.00)
Atlético-Borussia Dortmund (21.00)
Inter-Barcelona (21.00)
-Miércoles 7 de noviembre
CSKA Moscú-Roma (18.55)
Valencia-Young Boys (18.55)
Benfica-Ajax (21.00)
Bayern Múnich-AEK (21.00)
Juventus-Manchester United (21.00)
Olympique Lyon-Hoffenheim (21.00)
Manchester City-Shakhtar (21.00)
Viktoria Plzen-Real Madrid (21.00)
JORNADA 5
-Martes 27 de noviembre
AEK-Ajax (18.55)
CSKA Moscú-Viktoria Plzen (18.55)
Hoffenheim-Shakhtar (21.00)
Bayern Múnich-Benfica (21.00)
Olympique Lyon-Manchester City (21.00)
Manchester United-Young Boys (21.00)
Roma-Real Madrid (21.00)
Juventus-Valencia (21.00)
-Miércoles 28 de noviembre
Atlético-Mónaco (18.55)
Lokomotiv-Galatasaray (18.55)
PSG-Liverpool (21.00)
Nápoles-Estrella Roja (21.00)
Dortmund-Brujas (21.00)
Oporto-Schalke 04 (21.00)
Tottenham-Inter (21.00)
PSV-Barcelona (21.00)
JORNADA 6
-Martes 11 de diciembre
Galatasaray-Oporto (18.55)
Schalke 04-Lokomotiv (18.55)
Brujas-Atlético (21.00)
Estrella Roja-PSG (21.00)
Inter-PSV (21.00)
Liverpool-Nápoles (21.00)
Mónaco-Dortmund (21.00)
Barcelona-Tottenham (21.00)
-Miércoles 12 de diciembre
Real Madrid-CSKA (18.55)
Viktoria Plzen-Roma (18.55)
Ajax-Bayern Múnich (21.00)
Benfica-AEK (21.00)
Young Boys-Juventus (21.00)
Shakhtar-Olympique Lyon (21.00)
Valencia-Manchester United (21.00)
Manchester City-Hoffenheim (21.00)
OCTAVOS DE FINAL
Ida: 12, 13, 19 y 20 de febrero de 2019
Vuelta: 5, 6, 12 y 13 de marzo de 2019
CUARTOS DE FINAL
Ida: 9 y 10 de abril de 2019
Vuelta: 16 y 17 de abril de 2019
SEMIFINALES
Ida: 30 de abril y 1 de mayo de 2019
Vuelta: 7 y 8 de mayo de 2019
FINAL
1 de junio de 2019
