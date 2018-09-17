Buscar
Calendario y horarios completos de la Champions League 18/19

17/09/2018 - 12:04
  • La fase de grupos se disputa del 18 de septiembre al miércoles 12 de diciembre
  • La final será en el Wanda Metropolitano de Madrid el día 1 de junio de 2019
  • Para esta edición habrá dos horarios diferentes: a las 18.55 y a las 21.00
Foto: Reuters.

Este martes comienza la fase final de la Champions League. Treinta y dos equipos, 125 partidos y ocho meses y medio de competición para una edición con cambios en los horarios que modifican el calendario global. Puede consultarlo, íntegro, aquí.

JORNADA 1

-Martes 18 de septiembre

Barcelona-PSV (18.55)

Inter-Tottenham (18.55)

Mónaco-Atlético (21.00)

Brujas-Borussia Dortmund (21.00)

Liverpool-PSG (21.00)

Estrella Roja-Nápoles (21.00)

Schalke 04-Oporto (21.00)

Galatasaray-Lokomotiv Moscú (21.00)

-Miércoles 19 de septiembre

Ajax-AEK Atenas (18.55)

Shakhtar-Hoffenheim (18.55)

Benfica-Bayern Múnich (21.00)

Manchester City-Olympique Lyon (21.00)

Real Madrid-Roma (21.00)

Viktoria Plzen-CSKA Moscú (21.00)

Young Boys-Manchester United (21.00)

Valencia-Juventus (21.00)

JORNADA 2

-Martes 2 de octubre

Hoffenheim-Manchester City (18.55)

Juventus-Young Boys (18.55)

CSKA Moscú-Real Madrid (21.00)

Manchester United-Valencia (21.00)

AEK-Benfica (21.00)

Bayern Múnich-Ajax (21.00)

Olympique Lyon-Shakhtar (21.00)

Roma-Viktoria Plzen (21.00)

-Miércoles 3 de octubre

Lokomotiv-Schalke (18.55)

PSG-Estrella Roja (18.55)

Dortmund-Mónaco (21.00)

Nápoles-Liverpool (21.00)

Oporto-Galatasaray (21.00)

PSV-Inter (21.00)

Atlético-Brujas (21.00)

Tottenham-Barcelona (21.00)

JORNADA 3

-Martes 23 de octubre

Young Boys-Valencia (18.55)

AEK-Bayern Múnich (18.55)

Ajax-Benfica (21.00)

Hoffenheim-Olympique Lyon (21.00)

Real Madrid-Viktoria Plzen (21.00)

Manchester United-Juventus (21.00)

Roma-CSKA Moscú (21.00)

Shakhtar-Manchester City (21.00)

-Miércoles 24 de octubre

Brujas-Mónaco (18.55)

PSV-Tottenham (18.55)

Borussia Dortmund-Atlético (21.00)

Barcelona-Inter (21.00)

PSG-Nápoles (21.00)

Lokomotiv-Oporto (21.00)

Liverpool-Estrella Roja (21.00)

Galatasaray-Schalke 04 (21.00)

JORNADA 4

-Martes 6 de noviembre

Estrella Roja-Liverpool (18.55)

Mónaco-Brujas (18.55)

Nápoles-PSG (21.00)

Oporto-Lokomotiv (21.00)

Schalke 04-Galatasaray (21.00)

Tottenham-PSV (21.00)

Atlético-Borussia Dortmund (21.00)

Inter-Barcelona (21.00)

-Miércoles 7 de noviembre

CSKA Moscú-Roma (18.55)

Valencia-Young Boys (18.55)

Benfica-Ajax (21.00)

Bayern Múnich-AEK (21.00)

Juventus-Manchester United (21.00)

Olympique Lyon-Hoffenheim (21.00)

Manchester City-Shakhtar (21.00)

Viktoria Plzen-Real Madrid (21.00)

JORNADA 5

-Martes 27 de noviembre

AEK-Ajax (18.55)

CSKA Moscú-Viktoria Plzen (18.55)

Hoffenheim-Shakhtar (21.00)

Bayern Múnich-Benfica (21.00)

Olympique Lyon-Manchester City (21.00)

Manchester United-Young Boys (21.00)

Roma-Real Madrid (21.00)

Juventus-Valencia (21.00)

-Miércoles 28 de noviembre

Atlético-Mónaco (18.55)

Lokomotiv-Galatasaray (18.55)

PSG-Liverpool (21.00)

Nápoles-Estrella Roja (21.00)

Dortmund-Brujas (21.00)

Oporto-Schalke 04 (21.00)

Tottenham-Inter (21.00)

PSV-Barcelona (21.00)

JORNADA 6

-Martes 11 de diciembre

Galatasaray-Oporto (18.55)

Schalke 04-Lokomotiv (18.55)

Brujas-Atlético (21.00)

Estrella Roja-PSG (21.00)

Inter-PSV (21.00)

Liverpool-Nápoles (21.00)

Mónaco-Dortmund (21.00)

Barcelona-Tottenham (21.00)

-Miércoles 12 de diciembre

Real Madrid-CSKA (18.55)

Viktoria Plzen-Roma (18.55)

Ajax-Bayern Múnich (21.00)

Benfica-AEK (21.00)

Young Boys-Juventus (21.00)

Shakhtar-Olympique Lyon (21.00)

Valencia-Manchester United (21.00)

Manchester City-Hoffenheim (21.00)

OCTAVOS DE FINAL

Ida: 12, 13, 19 y 20 de febrero de 2019

Vuelta: 5, 6, 12 y 13 de marzo de 2019

CUARTOS DE FINAL

Ida: 9 y 10 de abril de 2019

Vuelta: 16 y 17 de abril de 2019

SEMIFINALES

Ida: 30 de abril y 1 de mayo de 2019

Vuelta: 7 y 8 de mayo de 2019

FINAL

1 de junio de 2019

