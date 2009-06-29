French police find suspected ETA arms stash

PARIS (Reuters) - Police in southwestern France have seized explosives and detonators suspected of belonging to Basque separatist group ETA, a source close to the investigation said Monday.

Police found a bag with several kilograms of a powder that could be pentrite, a powerful explosive, as well as detonators and timers in a camp site in the town of Castelnau de Montmiral Saturday, the source said.

Three weeks before, police discovered another suspected ETA arms cache containing guns and ammunition in the southwestern town of Pinderes.

French police have arrested several suspected ETA members in the past months, and in May captured a suspected military chief of the group in the eastern Pyrenees region near Spain.

Analysts say ETA is losing support for its violent methods, although polls indicate the majority of Basques in northern Spain may still want independence.

ETA has killed more than 800 people in decades of struggle for an independent homeland.

(Reporting by Gerard Bon)