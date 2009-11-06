Two killed, 6 injured in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - Two people were killed and six injured by a gunman who opened fire in a high-rise office building in Orlando, Florida on Friday, local media reported.

A police spokeswoman said there were multiple victims in the shooting at the Gateway Centre building in downtown Orlando, but she could not immediately confirm any fatalities.

The Florida Sun-Sentinel newspaper and local TV networks reported that two people had been killed.

Police evacuated the building but said the gunman was still at large, he added.