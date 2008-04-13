Nepal's Maoists heading to victory in key election

13/04/2008 - 6:07

By Gopal Sharma

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal's Maoists were marching tovictory in the Himalayan nation's first election in nine years,surprising many who feared a poor show by the former rebelswould have jeopardised a peace deal to end a civil war.

The Maoists, who ended an insurgency two years ago andentered electoral politics, had won 42 of the 76 seats declaredso far and were also leading by a similar proportion in otherconstituencies where counting was continuing, electionofficials said.

Two other parties -- the Communist UML and the NepaliCongress -- earlier thought to be favourites have so far wononly 13 and 11 seats respectively.

The Maoists were also doing better than expected in thecountry's southern plains, home to nearly half of thepopulation, an area where they were thought to be weak, latesttallies showed.

The outcome of Thursday's election, the centrepiece of thepeace deal, has surprised many analysts who had predicted theformer rebels would emerge as the third largest party.

"It has come as a bang," said Lok Raj Baral of Nepal Centrefor Strategic Studies, a private think-tank. "Whether it endsup with a whimper remains to be seen," he said.

"It is possible that they will win a majority."

Baral said the results were a mandate for a change from thean ineffective old political order. The Maoists, on the otherhand, had maintained their network at the grass-root level fromtheir days as rebel fighters, he said.

POISED FOR LANDSLIDE?

"Maoists poised for landslide win," declared a headline inthe Himalayan Times daily.

Complete results are expected only next week as counting isslow and the election was a complex mixture of direct andproportional systems.

Nepal voted for 601-member assembly, meant to write a newconstitution for the impoverished Himalayan nation, formallyend a 240-year-old monarchy, and make laws.

While 240 seats will be filled on a first-past-the-postbasis, another 335 will be decided by proportionalrepresentation and 26 nominated by the cabinet.

The Maoists, once considered close to Peru's Shining Pathguerrillas, now have abandoned the language of Marx and Mao,and promise to accept globalisation.

"We urge every one not to doubt our commitment tomulti-party competition," said Maoist chief Prachanda, afterbeing declared a winner on Saturday.

The United States still considers the Maoists asterrorists.

The election, and the abolition of the monarchy, had beenthe main demands of the Maoists during their decade-longinsurgency, in which more than 13,000 people died.

Foreign observers said the polls were mostly smooth andasked political parties to respect the verdict.

King Gyanendra, who stands to lose the most from the vote,also said he was satisfied with the "enthusiastic"participation of the voters.

(Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee and Bill Tarrant)