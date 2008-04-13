Sri Lanka fighting kills dozens in north

13/04/2008 - 8:07

By Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lankan troops killed 72 Tamil Tigerrebels and eight soldiers also died in weekend fighting in thefar north of the island, the military said on Sunday.

The rebels meanwhile claimed 31 soldiers and a policemankilled against three of their own dead.

The long-running civil war between the government and theTamil Tiger rebels has been escalating with near daily land,sea and air battles.

"There had been a confrontation in Mannar (district) onSaturday where our soldiers went ahead and attacked terrorists.Troops killed 60 LTTE (Tamil Tiger) terrorists and injured 51,"said Military Spokesman Brigadier Udaya Nanayakkara.

He said seven soldiers were killed and 27 others wounded inthat fighting, while clashes elsewhere on Saturday killed 12Tamil Tiger rebels and one government solder.

The fighting came a week after a suspected rebel suicidebomber killed the country's highways minister and 13 othersattending a marathon race near the capital.

The Tigers, fighting for an independent state in the northand east, said in an email statement sent overnight that heavyfighting erupted when troops attempted to move into rebel-heldareas in Mannar.

"The SLA (Sri Lanka Army) suffered at least 30 KIA and morethan 75 others were injured in clashes in the west of GiantTank," said Tamil Tiger rebel military spokesman RasiahIlanthiraiyan, adding that three rebels were also killed.

The Tamil Tigers also said that a rebel ambush in northernJaffna peninsula killed one solder and a confrontation in aneastern district on Thursday killed an elite police commando.

The Military denied the rebel claims.

Both the government and rebels make death toll claims thatare rarely possible to verify independently.

President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government has pledged todestroy the Tigers militarily.

After driving the rebels from the east the armed forces are

focusing on Tiger-held areas in north, intensifyingfighting in the civil war that has killed an estimated 70,000people since 1983.

The rebels have hit back with bombings in Colombo andelsewhere in the relatively peaceful south of the island whenthey have come under military pressure in the past.

Nordic truce monitors, who blamed troops and rebels forrepeated abuses, were banished by the government afterPresident Mahinda Rajapaksa formally scrapped a 6-year truce inJanuary, accusing the rebels of using it to regroup and re-arm.

Analysts say the military has the upper hand in the latestphase of the war, given superior air power, strength of numbersand swathes of terrain captured in the island's east.

But they see no clear final winner and rebels still retainstriking capability despite high security and military gains.

(Editing by Jerry Norton)