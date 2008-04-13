Nepal's Maoists heading to victory in key election

13/04/2008 - 8:49

By Gopal Sharma

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal's Maoists were marching tovictory in the Himalayan nation's first election in nine years,latest tallies showed on Sunday, a result almost nobody hadexpected.

The Maoists, who ended an insurgency two years ago andentered electoral politics, had won 44 of the 81 seats declaredso far and were also leading by a similar proportion in otherconstituencies where counting was continuing, electionofficials said.

Two other parties -- the Communist UML and the NepaliCongress -- earlier thought to be favourites have so far wononly 15 and 14 seats respectively.

The Maoists were also doing better than expected in thecountry's southern plains, home to nearly half of thepopulation, an area where they were thought to be weak, latesttallies showed.

Two ethnic Madheshi parties, who organised a cripplingstrike this year demanding autonomy for the region called theTerai, have jointly won seven seats so far.

The outcome of Thursday's election, the centrepiece of thepeace deal, has surprised many analysts who had predicted theformer rebels would emerge as the third largest party.

"It has come as a bang," said Lok Raj Baral of Nepal Centrefor Strategic Studies, a private think-tank. "It is possiblethat they will win a majority."

Baral said the results were a mandate for a change from theineffective old political order. The Maoists, on the otherhand, had maintained their network at the grass-root level fromtheir days as rebel fighters, he said.

POISED FOR LANDSLIDE?

Others said even if the Maoists were not able to clinch amajority they were clearly heading towards becoming the singlelargest party. They controlled 84 seats in the 329-memberinterim parliament after they abandoned the insurgency.

"Maoists poised for landslide win," declared a headline inthe Himalayan Times daily.

Complete results are expected around April 20 at theearliest as counting is slow and the election was a complexmixture of direct and proportional systems.

Nepal voted for 601-member assembly, meant to write a newconstitution for the impoverished Himalayan nation, formallyend a 240-year-old monarchy, and make laws.

While 240 seats will be filled on a first-past-the-postbasis, another 335 will be decided by proportionalrepresentation and 26 nominated by the cabinet.

The Maoists, once considered close to Peru's Shining Pathguerrillas, now have abandoned the language of Marx and Mao.They have not called for nationalisation and say foreigninvestment is welcome in some sectors of the economy. They alsofavour land reform and social efforts to eradicate poverty.

"We urge every one not to doubt our commitment tomulti-party competition," said Maoist chief Prachanda, afterbeing declared a winner on Saturday.

The United States still considers the Maoists asterrorists. The result will also be hard to stomach for giantneighbour India, which is worried it may encourage its ownMaoist insurgency, and Nepal's conservative army which had beenresisting absorbing Maoist fighters into its ranks.

The election, and the abolition of the monarchy, had beenthe main demands of the Maoists during their decade-longinsurgency, in which more than 13,000 people died.

Some analysts said the Maoists and mainstream politicalparties had set "peace, democracy and economic prosperity" ascommon post-conflict agenda for one of the world's poorestcountries.

"The people have recognised the Maoists as main agents forthese goals," said Yubaraj Ghimire, editor of the newsmagazine, Samay.

King Gyanendra, who stands to lose the most from the vote,also said he was satisfied with the "enthusiastic"participation of the voters.

