Manila defence chiefs call for pardon for plotters

13/04/2008 - 10:44

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' top security officials said on Sunday nine officers jailed this week for attempting to overthrow President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in 2003 should be pardoned.

"These junior officers were led astray by wrong beliefs buthave realized their grave mistakes," General HermogenesEsperon, head of the armed forces, said in a statement.

"They are very talented soldiers and we would like to givethem another chance to help the country move forward."

The Defence Secretary said he had recommended to Arroyothat she pardon the officers, two of whom were jailed for lifeon Tuesday.

"I believe it is equally important in achieving nationalpeace to reach out to these convicted junior officers who haveshown remorse for their illegal acts and expressed desire toreturn to the folds of law," said Gilberto Teodoro.

A regional trial court sentenced two army captains to lifein prison and sent seven other young officers to lesser jailterms of up to 12 years on Tuesday for taking over a plushapartment block during the failed 2003 mutiny, one of many coupplots hatched in the Southeast Asian country.

The nine officers suddenly changed their pleas to guiltylast week sparking speculation that they had done so to qualifyfor executive clemency.

They held a news conference this week, some of them intears, apologising to the president and the public for theiractions.

Philippine governments have traditionally taken a soft lineagainst military adventurists for fear of stirring up furthertrouble. In 1987, mutineers were given 20 push-ups aspunishment for a botched mutiny attempt.

Coup plots are common in the Philippines, where soldiershave been instrumental in the overthrow of two presidents, andthere have been over a dozen attempts at sedition sinceFerdinand Marcos was ousted in 1986.

(Reporting by Manny Mogato; editing by Carmel Crimmins andBill Tarrant)