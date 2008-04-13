Top judge shot dead in southern Russia

13/04/2008 - 11:06

Cotizaciones relacionadas SOUTHERN 43,44 +1,40%

NAZRAN, Russia (Reuters) - A top judge in Russia's southern troubled province of Ingushetia who had led trials of Islamic rebels was shot dead on Sunday, local police said.

Khasan Yandiyev, deputy head of Ingushetia's Supreme Court,was killed while changing a tyre on his car near the town ofKarabulak, a regional interior ministry spokesman said.

"No one heard the shot, perhaps it was a sniper orassailants used a gun with silencer," he added saying thatYandiyev died of wounds in an ambulance car on the way tohospital.

The spokesman said an investigation was under way, butcould give no further details.

Russian news agencies said earlier that Yandiyev, 51, waskilled from an assault rifle.

As a senior judge, Yandiyev has chaired trials of bothIslamic rebels and corrupt officials, Russian media said.

Ingushetia, one of Russia's poorest regions, has seen arise in violence in recent months, including attacks on policeand the military.

Ingushi authorities blame Muslim radicals, both local andfrom neighbouring Chechnya, for the attacks. Their opponentssay the new bout of violence is a result of the localgovernment's ineffective and repressive policies.

(Writing by Oleg Shchedrov; Editing by Sami Aboudi)