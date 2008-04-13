Pope brings peace message to U.S. amid Qaeda threats

13/04/2008 - 12:21

By Randall Mikkelsen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pope Benedict will carry a messageof peace during a six-day U.S. visit beginning on Tuesday, butOsama bin Laden's recent condemnations of the Roman Catholicleader have put security officials on edge.

U.S. intelligence authorities and Church officials saythere are no specific, credible threats surrounding the firstAmerican papal visit since the September 11 attacks in 2001.

But they are mindful that al Qaeda's leader in Marchaccused Benedict taking part in a "new crusade" againstMuslims, which has raised already-high security worries.Security for the pontiff's visit to Washington and New York istighter than previous papal trips, officials said.

Other Islamist militants previously threatened Benedictover his quotation in 2006 of a medieval text condemningIslam's Prophet Mohammed.

The last papal visit to the United States, by Benedict'spredecessor, Pope John Paul, was in 1999.

"We have to take what al Qaeda leaders say seriously. It'snot just rhetoric," said Charles Allen, U.S. undersecretary ofHomeland Security for Intelligence and Analysis.

He told reporters an assessment by Homeland Security andthe FBI found "no direct threat to the pope" and securityofficials said bin Laden's latest message did not alter theirplans. But they plan an all-out protection effort overseen bythe U.S. Secret Service.

The agency declined to specify security measures. New YorkPolice Commissioner Raymond Kelly said they would includethousands of police on the streets, scuba divers in the EastRiver, radiation detectors and flight restrictions.

"There was certainly a very robust plan when the previouspope visited New York. I would venture to say that there isperhaps a little more now," Kelly said. "This is a post-9/11event, and we have to factor in other considerations."

Security is so tight that no Sikh can attend a meetingbetween the pope and leaders of other religions because hewould not be allowed to wear the "kirpan" ceremonial dagger allmen baptized in the faith must wear.

PEACE THEME

Peace in the Middle East and elsewhere will be the maintheme of Benedict's message, capped by a speech to the UnitedNations on Friday, said Sister Mary Ann Walsh, spokeswoman forthe U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The German-born pontiff will also meet in Washington withBuddhists, Muslims, Hindus, Jews and representatives of otherreligions at Catholic University on Thursday. He plans to visita New York synagogue on Friday a day before the start ofPassover.

"In our world people are looking to the religious bodies towork together to bring people together," Walsh said. "The popeis especially concerned about peace in the Middle East."

Benedict has frequently cited the suffering of Iraqis andcalled for an end to the war. In his Easter Mass he decriedwhat he called assaults on human dignity in Darfur, Somalia,the Holy Land, Iraq, Lebanon and Tibet.

Benedict's U.N. speech will attack the notion that "mightis right," said the papal envoy, Archbishop Celestino Migliore.

U.S. President George W. Bush will greet Benedict atAndrews Air Force Base on Tuesday, and host him at the WhiteHouse on Wednesday, Benedict's 81st birthday.

Benedict is expected to recognize American diversity anddeliver messages of hope in Masses at Nationals Park inWashington and Yankee Stadium in New York, to worshipers whoobtained tickets from their local churches.

During the visit, he also is expected to address thescandal of priests sexually abusing youths that erupted in 2002and still tarnishes the Church's moral authority.

Public opportunities to see the pope include his shorttrips in the "popemobile" equipped with bullet-proof glass. Heis scheduled to pray at the Ground Zero, the New York site ofthe World Trade Center towers that fell on September 11, 2001.

Benedict's U.S. visit is a tempting symbolic target for alQaeda, but there are enormous obstacles to a successful attackbecause of the elaborate and sophisticated protections he willbe given, said terrorism expert Matthew Levitt of theWashington Institute for Near East Policy.

Former Secret Service Agent Ronald Williams, who helpedprotect John Paul during U.S. visits in 1979 and 1987, saidconcerns were different then -- officials prepared against apotential deranged attacker or a surge of adoring crowds.

"Today's threat, it's much more sophisticated andorganized," said Williams, who now heads security firm TalonExecutive Services in California.

(Additional reporting by Edith Honan in New York; editingby Alan Elsner)