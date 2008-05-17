Australia's "Fat Tony" flies home to 12 years jail

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Like an episode from the hit mafia TV series the Sopranos, Australian mobster "Fat Tony" has finally been extradited from Greece to serve his 12 year jail sentence for cocaine trafficking in Melbourne.

Antonio Mokbel, the country's most wanted criminal, arrivedon board a chartered luxury Gulfstream jet on Saturday and wasdriven straight to a maximum security prison to begin servinghis sentence.

"They took him in a white armoured van with a policechopper giving escort," a Reuters witness said.

Mokbel, was convicted in absentia for drug trafficking in2006, after he fled Australia and police have been trying toget their hands on him ever since.

Mokbel, wearing an ill-fitting wig as disguise, wasarrested in Greece in June 2007 where he was living with hisgirlfriend and, according to police, still running his drugempire.

For the past 11 months "Fat Tony" fought extradition in theGreek courts, vowing he would never return to Australia.

Mokbel, 42, is expected to be charged with 15 new crimes,including two murders, said local media. Mokbel is also wantedon suspicion of ordering and paying for the murder of rivalcrime boss Lewis Moran and another man, but he denies anyinvolvement.

A gangland war erupted in Australia's second largest cityMelbourne in 1998 and lasted nearly a decade, leaving 28 peopledead.

In 1998 self-styled "Godfather" Alphonse Gangitano, 40, wasshot dead in his laundry, sparking tit-for-tat revenge killingsin cars, restaurants and the street.

With Gangitano's turf up for grabs in the Melbourne suburbof Carlton, the home of the southern city's Italian community,petty criminal Carl Williams rose to prominence after formingan alliance with "Fat Tony".

In May 2007, Williams was sentenced to 35 years in jail formurdering three underworld rivals -- a conviction which policeheralded as an end to Melbourne's gangland war.

The bloody gang war was made into a hit TV series called"Underbelly", which screened in 2008, but the show was bannedin the state of Victoria fearing it could prejudice trials.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Writing by Michael Perry;Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)