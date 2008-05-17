Report faults FBI handling of agents' Gitmo complaints

17/05/2008 - 5:59

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A new Justice Department report praises FBI agents for refusing to join in the U.S. military's abusive questioning of prisoners in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq and Afghanistan, but faults the bureau's for responding slowly to complaints from its own agents about the tactics, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

Citing people with knowledge of the still-secret report,expected to be released as early as Tuesday, the Times reportedthat the department's inspector general's office is said tohave concluded that no FBI agents participated in the roughinterrogations by the military.

But the report is also expected to take the bureau to taskfor its slow response to agents' complaints about the tactics,and for its unclear guidelines and training on handling thecomplaints, the Times said.

"The FBI should be credited for its conduct andprofessionalism in detainee interrogations in the militaryzones," the newspaper quoted the inspector general as saying inthe report.

One FBI memo referred to "torture techniques" that wereused by military interrogators, with agents describing inmateswho were handcuffed in a foetal position for up to 24 hours ata time, the newspaper reported. They were intimidated by dogs,made to wear women's undergarments and subjected to strobelights and extreme temperatures, it said.

"Could we have done more, more quickly? Or could we haveprovided better guidance?" asked an FBI official with knowledgeof the report who said the answer was likely yes. But, headded, "It was difficult to tell agents what the rules werebecause we didn't know ourselves," the Times reported.

The inspector general's office refused to comment on theinvestigation, which began more than three years ago, and manydetails remain unknown, the Times said, including whether itwill address CIA interrogations that may have been witnessed byFBI agents.

FBI Director Robert Mueller said on Friday that the agencywas helping to get information from detainees and prepareterrorism cases against suspects at Guantanamo Bay despitedifferences with the CIA over interrogation techniques.

"The policy of the bureau ... is not to use coercion," hesaid in an appearance at the National Press Club, adding "Iwill speak for the FBI."