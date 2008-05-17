Kidnapped Pakistan envoy released by Taliban

17/05/2008 - 7:20

By Simon Cameron-Moore

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Suspected Taliban militants havereleased Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan more than three monthsafter he was kidnapped in Pakistan's Khyber tribal region, asenior government official told Reuters on Saturday.

"I can confirm he is released, and he is safe and sound,"Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammed Sadiq said.

Tariq Azizuddin, 56, went missing on February 11 along withhis driver and a guard as he was travelling from thenorth-western city of Peshawar to the Afghan-Pakistani border.He was on his way back to the Afghan capital, where he had beenambassador since 2005.

The route winds through the historic Khyber Pass, the mainlink between landlocked Afghanistan and north-western Pakistan,and a major supply route for foreign forces in Afghanistan.

Pakistani television channels said the envoy had been freedin Afghanistan.

A relative said Azizuddin was expected to return home tohis family in Pakistan shortly.

"The authorities contacted us and said that Aziz has beenreleased and he would be back by the evening," a family membertold Reuters.

Last month, Azizuddin appeared in a video on an Arabictelevision saying he was being held by the Taliban and urgedthe Pakistani government to meet their demands.

The bespectacled and grey-bearded ambassador alsocomplained of high blood pressure and chest pains in the video,which showed two of his captors wearing baggy trousers andtunic, common to the frontier region, and brandishing assaultrifles.

Azizuddin did not say what demands the Taliban were making,but Pakistani media reports had reported they had called forthe release of several jailed militants.

A spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, however, had earlierdenied that members the guerrilla movement were responsible forabducting the envoy.

Pakistan's new government, sworn in at the end of March,has begun a policy of engagement, negotiating through triballeaders to bring peace to a region where Pakistani securityforces have been struggling to contain a growing Talibaninsurgency.

The long tribal belt on the border is notorious for being ahaven for smugglers and bandits and turned into a majorsanctuary for al Qaeda and the Taliban militants who fled fromAfghanistan after a U.S.-led invasion in the wake of theSeptember 11 attacks in 2001.

Scores of people have been abducted in the dangerous borderregion and the ambassador's disappearance highlighted mountinglawlessness in the tribal areas.

The security situation in Pakistan has deterioratedmarkedly since mid-2007, mainly in the northwest, withmilitants linked to the Taliban and al Qaeda carrying outsuicide bombings.

More than 600 people have been killed in militant relatedviolence since the beginning of this year, but since the peacetalks began the violence has tapered off.

(Additional reporting by Sheree Sardar and Kamran Haider;Editing by David Fox)