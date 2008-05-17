Blast in Afghanistan kills child and wounds four

17/05/2008 - 10:11

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A bicycle bomb killed a child and wounded four people in the main southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Saturday, police said.

The bomb was detonated by remote control as a police convoypassed through the centre of Kandahar, police official MohammadYaqub told Reuters. Three of those wounded were police, hesaid.

A NATO spokesman confirmed the attack, saying the child whowas killed was nine years old.

Thousands of people have died in violence in Afghanistan inrecent years as the Taliban has stepped up attacks despite thepresence of more than 55,000 foreign troops led by NATO and theU.S. military and nearly 150,000 Afghan security forces.

Taliban Islamist militants aim to topple the pro-WesternAfghan government and drive foreign troops out of the country.

U.S.-led forces overthrew the Taliban's strict Islamistgovernment after its leadership refused to hand over al Qaedachief Osama bin Laden, the architect of the September 11attacks on the United States.

In another incident, six civilians were wounded whenTaliban insurgents fired rockets aimed at a government buildingin Ziruk district of Paktika province on Friday, a spokesmanfor the provincial governor, Ghamai Mohammadyar, said.

The rockets missed their target and hit civilian housesinstead. Foreign troops responded with air-strikes killing fourTaliban insurgents, he said.

Elsewhere, Afghan and U.S.-led coalition forces killedseveral Taliban militants in the eastern province of Khost, theU.S. military said in a statement on Saturday.

The incident happened in the district of Sabari on Fridaywhile Afghan and coalition forces were carrying out searchoperations targeting a Taliban extremist, the U.S. militarysaid.

(Reporting by Ismail Sameem in Kandahar and Elyas Wahdat inKhost; Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by David Fox)