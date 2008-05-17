NATO helicopter carrying Afghan governor hit

17/05/2008 - 18:04

By Abdul Qodous

MUSA QALA, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Suspected Talibaninsurgents fired at a NATO helicopter carrying a provincialgovernor in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, forcing it tomake an emergency landing, a Reuters witness said.

The helicopter was flying Helmand governor Golab MohammadMangal to Musa Qala in Helmand province when it was hit closeto the town, a former Taliban stronghold captured from theinsurgents by Afghan, British and U.S. forces in December.

"I was the target of this attack. It was the work of theenemies of Afghanistan," Mangal told reporters travelling withhim.

One of the rotor blades of the Chinook helicopter wasdamaged in the attack, but none of the passengers were injured.The governor, who had been due to attend a ceremony in the townwas quickly flown back to the provincial capital in anotheraircraft.

The British military, which provides the bulk of foreigntroops in Helmand, said only that a helicopter from theNATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) made anunscheduled landing in the Musa Qala area and none of thepassengers were hurt.

Afghan provincial officials are a frequent target ofassassination attempts by the hardline Islamist Taliban in itscampaign to oust the pro-Western government and drive outforeign troops.

Taliban fighters often shoot rocket-propelled grenades andsmall arms at the helicopters foreign troops rely on fortransport in Afghanistan, but so far lack the surface-to-airmissiles which would dramatically alter the balance of power.

Musa Qala took on a symbolic importance after Britishtroops were forced out of the dusty market town in late 2006.The Taliban then seized it in February last year and it becamethe only town of any size held by the rebels.

BICYCLE BOMB

Elsewhere in the south, a bicycle bomb killed a child andwounded four people in the main southern city of Kandahar,police said.

The bomb was detonated by remote control as a police convoypassed through the centre of Kandahar, police official MohammadYaqub told Reuters. Three of those wounded were police, hesaid.

A NATO spokesman confirmed the attack, saying the child whowas killed was nine years old.

Thousands of people have died in violence in Afghanistan inrecent years as the Taliban has stepped up attacks despite thepresence of more than 55,000 foreign troops led by NATO and theU.S. military and nearly 150,000 Afghan security forces.

Taliban Islamist militants aim to topple the pro-WesternAfghan government and drive foreign troops out of the country.

U.S.-led forces overthrew the Taliban's strict Islamistgovernment after its leadership refused to hand over al Qaedachief Osama bin Laden, the architect of the September 11attacks on the United States.

In another incident, six civilians were wounded whenTaliban insurgents fired rockets aimed at a government buildingin Ziruk district of Paktika province on Friday, a spokesmanfor the provincial governor said.

The rockets missed their target and hit civilian housesinstead. Foreign troops responded with air strikes killing fourTaliban insurgents, he said.

Elsewhere, Afghan and U.S.-led coalition forces killedseveral Taliban militants in the eastern province of Khost, theU.S. military said in a statement on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday while Afghan and coalitionforces were carrying out search operations targeting a Talibanextremist, the U.S. military said.

(Additional reporting by Ismail Sameem in Kandahar andElyas Wahdat in Khost; Writing by Jonathon Burch and JonHemming; Editing by Richard Williams)