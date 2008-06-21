At least 10 dead in Mexico nightclub crush

21/06/2008 - 4:46

By Alberto Fajardo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - At least 10 people died on Fridayas hundreds of young party-goers rushed to get out of a crowdednightclub in the Mexican capital during a raid on under-agedrinkers, police said.

Seven youths, including two minors, and three policeofficers were asphyxiated in a scramble to leave the NewsDivine disco after a tip-off from its owner that police were inthe building, Mexico City's police chief Joel Ortega said.

"More than 1,000 people left in a stampede and that causedthe seven deaths," Ortega told the Televisa network.

Mexican media photographs showed three bodies lying in thestreet outside the entrance to the nightclub, their shirts andshoes torn off.

The three police officers died when they were smothered bypeople surging out the emergency exit, Ortega said. He gave nodetails of the number of people injured.

"Everyone went for the emergency exit. The emergency exitis very small ... and that's why people were asphyxiated," hesaid.

Police arrested more than 30 youths and the nightclub'sowner.

Ortega said the crackdown on the party to celebrate the endof the school year was not a surprise raid and the owner hadbeen told about the operation.

Selling alcohol to people under 18 is illegal in Mexico andnightclubs are allowed to operate only within certain timelimits. However, those laws are largely ignored by bar andnightclub owners.