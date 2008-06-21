At least 12 dead in Mexico nightclub crush

21/06/2008 - 6:56

By Alberto Fajardo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - At least 12 people died and 18 wereinjured on Friday when hundreds of young party-goers rushed toget out of a crowded nightclub in the Mexican capital during araid on under-age drinkers, police said.

Nine youths, including several minors, and three policeofficers were asphyxiated in a scramble to leave the NewsDivine disco after a tip-off from its owner that police were inthe building, police and the city's top prosecutor said.

"More than 1,000 people left in a stampede ... for theemergency exit. The exit is very small ... and that's whypeople were asphyxiated," Mexico City police chief Joel Ortegatold the Televisa network.

The emergency exit was partly blocked by boxes, Ortegasaid.

Two other youths, aged 15 and 18, died in hospital, MexicoCity Attorney General Rodolfo Felix told a news conference.

Mexican media photographs showed three bodies lying in thestreet outside the entrance to the nightclub, their shirts andshoes torn off, while dozens of other shoes were scatteredabout the nearby sidewalk.

Police arrested more than 30 youths and the nightclub'sowner.

Ortega said the crackdown on the party to celebrate the endof the school year was not a surprise raid and the owner hadbeen told about the operation.

Selling alcohol to people under 18 is illegal in Mexico andnightclubs are only allowed to operate within certain timelimits. However, those laws are largely ignored by bar andnightclub owners.