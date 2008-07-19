McCain says Obama trip to Iraq may be soon

19/07/2008 - 2:16

DETROIT (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate John McCain commented on Friday on the unannounced timing of a high-security trip by Barack Obama to Iraq, saying he believed his Democratic rival was going this weekend.

But McCain's spokesman said the Arizona senator knewnothing about Obama's schedule. Obama said last month he wouldgo to both Iraq and Afghanistan soon. But his campaign hasgiven no dates, seeking to cloak the trip in a measure ofsecrecy for security reasons.

"I believe that either today or tomorrow -- and I'm notprivy to his schedule -- Sen. Obama will be landing in Iraqwith some other senators" who make up a congressionaldelegation, McCain said at a Republican fund-raiser.

McCain's campaign spokeswoman Brooke Buchanan insisted toreporters later: "He doesn't know when he's going. He's notprivy to that information. He was speaking in broader terms,about when Obama does land in Iraq."

McCain has been sharply critical of Obama, particularly forannouncing his support for withdrawing U.S. troops from Iraq ina 16-month timetable, before actually having visited thecountry or meeting with commanders on the ground.

"Sen. Obama is going to arrive in Baghdad in a much, muchsafer and secure environment than the one that he would'veencountered before we started the surge," McCain said,referring to a boost in U.S. troop numbers in Iraq that beganlast year.

McCain, who has made national security and foreign policythe centrepiece of his campaign for the November 4 election,has pressed Obama to visit Iraq.

Robert Gibbs, a top aide to Obama, had no comment onMcCain's remark.

The Obama campaign has announced he would soon visitJordan, Israel, London, Paris and Berlin but has made publiconly the barest of details.

McCain, a strong backer of the U.S. troop build-up thatPresident George W. Bush launched in early 2007, said thatwhile in Iraq Obama should thank the top U.S. military officer,Gen. David Petraeus, for the current strategy and "thank himfor his leadership."

He said Obama should express his regrets to Petraeus forfailing to support a non-binding Senate resolution last yearcondemning an advertisement in The New York Times by a liberalgroup that mocked Petraeus as "Gen. Betray-us."

"So he'll land in a very different Baghdad. And we havesucceeded in Iraq, and we will win if we continue with thisstrategy that we are pursuing," McCain said.

Republican Sen. Chuck Hagel of Nebraska and Democratic Sen.Jack Reed of Rhode Island were to be part of the congressionaldelegation with Obama.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, editing by Alan Elsner andFrances Kerry)

