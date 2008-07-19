Ethnic Madheshi set to be Nepal's first president

By Gopal Sharma

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal was set to elect its firstpresident on Saturday, from a marginalised ethnic communitywhose violent demand for a greater say in running thegovernment once threatened a peace deal with Maoist formerrebels.

Nepal abolished its 239-year-old monarchy and became arepublic under a 2006 deal with the rebels, who ended theirdecade-long civil war and scored a surprise win in an electionin April for a special assembly to write a constitution.

But the peace pact was threatened by an unrest in thecountry's southern plains bordering India, where ethnicMadheshi groups began protesting against their marginalisation.At least 50 people were killed in those protests.

Though a ceremonial post, the election of a Madhesipresident is seen as a formula to appease the marginalisedgroup and enlist its support for a new coalition possiblyheaded by former rebel chief Prachanda.

All three candidates for the post hailed from the Madheshregion, also called the Terai.

Among the candidates is a 73-year-old republican, RamrajaPrasad Singh, who masterminded a series of bomb blasts inNepal, including attacks on the parliament and the royal palacein 1985.

"Having a Madheshi president is in itself a pride for ourcommunity and we feel honoured," said Rajesh Ahiraj, editor ofthe weekly Madheshvani. "This is an initial indication that thenation is becoming inclusive."

Fertile Madhesh, or Terai, is home to nearly half ofNepal's 26.4 million people and is the impoverished nation'sbreadbasket as well as business and industrial hub.

Ethnic Madheshis are culturally and linguistically closerto the Indians living across the border than those coming fromNepal's hills or mountains.

They say they are discriminated against by the governmentdominated by the people from the hills in terms of jobsincluding the army, representation in parliament, judiciary andother state institutions.

"The new president and government must inject among allpeople, including the Madheshis, the feeling that the nationbelongs to them," Ahiraj said. "Failure to do this can giverise to more unrest."

Officials said 594 members of the special assembly wereeligible to vote for the president in a secret ballot and thewinner must garner the support of at least 298.

The election of the president will pave the way for theMaoist former guerrillas to form a new government, three monthsafter they emerged the largest group in the assembly polls.

The Maoists say they are in talks with other politicalparties for support, as they do not have parliamentarymajority.

