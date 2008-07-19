Pope sorry for Church sex abuse

19/07/2008 - 8:59

By Michael Perry

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Pope Benedict apologised on Saturday forsexual abuse in the Catholic Church in Australia, saying thoseresponsible should be brought to justice.

"I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering the victimshave endured," the pontiff said in a homily in Sydney.

"These misdeeds, which constitute so grave a betrayal oftrust, deserve unequivocal condemnation," he said. "Thoseresponsible for these evils must be brought to justice."

The comments are believed to be the first time the pope hasspecifically apologised for sexual abuse by clergy and statedclearly that abusers should be brought to justice.

Around 1,000 protesters rallied in Sydney on Saturdayagainst Church doctrine, chanting "pope is wrong, put a condomon" and throwing inflated condoms into the air, as thousands ofyoung Catholics attending World Youth Day marched through thecity.

One protester dressed as a drag queen called "Pope Alice",while others wore "Pope Go Homo" T-shirts, as some 200,000young pilgrims marched across Sydney Harbour Bridge to thecity's horse racing track for a night vigil attended by thepontiff.

Police kept protesters and pilgrims apart, but arrested onepilgrim after he punched a "No Pope" protester in the face.

The pope confronted sexual abuse in the Church in theUnited States during a visit to Washington in April, meetingvictims and vowing to keep paedophiles out of the priesthood.

But the pope's words in Australia were stronger than thosehe used in the United States, where the biggest of the scandalsbroke in 2002 and where Boston's Cardinal Bernard Law resignedin disgrace that year.

Bishops in the United States and elsewhere were discoveredto have moved clergy who had sexually abused minors from parishto parish instead of defrocking them or handing them toauthorities.

In the United States alone, dioceses have paid more than $2billion to settle suits with victims, forcing some dioceses tosell off properties and declare bankruptcy.

VICTIMS WANT ACTION

"Sorry is not enough. Victims want action, not just words,"said victims' group Broken Rites after the papal apology.

Broken Rites says there have been 107 convictions forChurch abuse in Australia, but that there could be thousands ofvictims as only a few cases go to court.

Victims of Church abuse in Australia have been calling onthe pope to issue a public apology, during his visit to Sydneyfor World Youth Day, and to implement an open and accountablesystem of investigating abuse claims. They say the CatholicChurch in Australia continues to try and cover up abuse.

"A remote apology does not carry anywhere near the weightas a personal, direct apology," said Anthony Foster, whose twodaughters were raped by a Melbourne priest.

"This is only an apology, it is only words, it doesn'tcommit all the resources of the Church to this problem," hesaid.

"I hear he is deeply sorry. I do not believe that he reallyunderstands the depth of the problem ... He needs to meet withvictims and victim support groups to understand what isrequired."

Sexual abuse by Catholic clergy has overshadowed the pope'svisit to Sydney, with the Church reopening a 25-year-old abusecase in Australia only days before the pontiff arrived.

The pope said abuse by clergy had damaged the Church.

"I would like to pause to acknowledge the shame which wehave all felt as a result of the sexual abuse of minors by someclergy ... in this country," he said during a mass insideSydney's St Mary's Cathedral.

"I ask all of you to support and assist your bishops and towork together with them in combating this evil."

The Catholic Church in Australia has paid millions ofdollars in compensation, but has capped individual payments totens of thousands of dollars, with many payments undiscloseddue to confidentiality settlements.

Victims say the compensation payments are inadequate.

(Additional reporting by Philip Pullella in Sydney; Editingby Alex Richardson)