Obama begins foreign tour in Afghanistan

19/07/2008 - 9:34

KABUL (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Barrack Obama arrived in Afghanistan on Saturday, on the first leg of a trip aimed at proving his foreign policy credentials that will also take in the Middle East and Europe.

"At approximately 3:15 a.m. EDT (8:15 a.m. British time), Ireceived a phone call telling me that Senator Obama had landedat the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan," Robert Gibbs, a top aideto the Illinois senator, said in a written statement.

Obama left the United States on Thursday and stopped firstin Kuwait, where he visited troops, Gibbs said.

Before departing for the trip in which he will also visitIraq, Obama told reporters he expected to do a lot oflistening.

"I want to, obviously, talk to the commanders and get asense, both in Afghanistan and in Baghdad of ... what ... theirbiggest concerns are. And I want to thank our troops for theheroic work that they've been doing," Obama said, just beforeboarding a military plane for the trip to Kuwait.

Obama has called for adding two brigades, or about 7,000U.S. troops, in Afghanistan and shifting from what he said wasa "single-minded" focus on Iraq by the Bush administration. Hehas called for removing U.S. combat troops from Iraq within 16months.

The United States has some 36,000 troops in Afghanistan.Some 17,500 are part of a 53,000 NATO-led force while theremainder operate under a separate U.S.-led mission mainlyinvolved in counter-terrorism and training Afghan forces.

Afghanistan has suffered a sharp rise in violence this yearwith at least 700 civilians killed since January. U.S. troopsalso suffered more casualties in Afghanistan in both May andJune than in Iraq, where they have about four times moresoldiers.

Obama is also planning to stop next week in Jordan, Israel,Germany, France and Britain.

He is trying to counter accusations by Sen. John McCain,his Republican rival in the November 4 election, that he lacksthe foreign-policy experience to serve as commander-in-chief.

Asked whether he would have some tough talk for AfghanPresident Hamid Karzai and Iraqi President Nuri al-Maliki,Obama replied, "I'm more interested in listening than doing alot of talking.

"And I think it is very important to recognise that I'mgoing over there as a U.S. senator. We have one president at atime, so it's the president's job to deliver those messages,"Obama added.

Obama last week criticised Karzai in an interview with CNN.

"I think the Karzai government has not gotten out of thebunker and helped to organise Afghanistan, and the government,the judiciary, police forces, in ways that would give peopleconfidence. So there are a lot of problems there," he said

Joining Obama in the congressional delegation were JackReed, a Democratic senator from Rhode Island, and Sen. ChuckHagel, a Republican from Nebraska.

