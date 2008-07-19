Buscar
Global
destacamos
El Real Madrid ficha a Julen Lopetegui como sustituto de Zinedine Zidane

Six Kurdish rebels killed in clashes in SE Turkey

19/07/2008 - 10:58

Enlaces relacionados

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Six members of the separatist Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were killed in a clash with Turkish military forces in southeastern Turkey late on Friday, security sources said.

The firefight broke out in a rural region of Siirt provinceafter the guerrillas detonated an improvised explosive deviceunder a minibus carrying schoolchildren, injuring two people.

Security forces said the clashes began after they launchedan operation to find the group responsible for the attack.

More than 40 members of the separatist PKK and six soldiershave been killed this week.

Nearly 40,000 have been killed since 1984 when the PKK tookup arms to carve out an ethnic homeland in primarily Kurdishsoutheast Turkey.

Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organisation, as doesthe European Union and the United States.

PUBLICIDAD

Enlaces relacionados

Otras noticias

Contenido patrocinado

Contenido recomendado

El flash: toda la última hora

En Portada ecoDiario.es

EcoDiario.es
Ir a elEconomistaamerica
Más noticias de motor
Más noticias de televisión