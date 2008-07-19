China arrests quake critic on secrets charge

By Chris Buckley

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese police arrested a human rightscampaigner in the country's southwest for "possession of statesecrets" after he offered help to parents of children killed inthe region's massive earthquake, his family said.

Huang Qi was detained in quake-hit Sichuan province on June10, and on Friday police told his mother of his formal arreston the secrets charge, his wife Zeng Li said by phone onSaturday.

Police in the Wuhou area of Sichuan's provincial capitalChengdu, where Huang was arrested, said they had no knowledgeof the case.

But his arrest appeared related to his support for parentswhose children died in the May 12 quake, when many schoolscrumbled, raising accusations of shoddy building and lax safetychecks, said his wife and rights groups.

"The police didn't say why, but we think it was because ofwhen he went to help in the quake area with food and money andmet many parents who'd lost children," she said.

Huang's contacts with foreign journalists may also havebrought official wrath, Zeng said.

China is readying to hold the Beijing Olympic Games, andCommunist Party authorities have demanded sweeping steps tostifle protests and dissent ahead of the event.

Sichuan authorities have sought to silence protests andcollective grieving by the parents, whose complaints initiallydrew widespread domestic media attention.

The quake killed about 70,000 people, with thousands stillcounted as missing and mostly likely dead. The Olympic torchwill pass through quake-hit areas days before the Games open onAug 8.

Huang has not been allowed to see his lawyer or family,said Zeng. Human rights groups have said vague state secretsand subversion charges are often used to silence dissidents.

"Huang has been arrested solely for peaceful expression ofopinion," said the Chinese Human Rights Defenders group in anemailed statement.

Huang, 45, has run his own Tianwang Human Rights Center anda Web site (http://www.64tianwang.com) critical of theCommunist Party's restrictions on political rights.

He was convicted in 2003 of "inciting subversion of statepower" and released from jail in 2005.

