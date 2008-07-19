Nine Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir explosion

19/07/2008 - 19:17

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - At least nine Indian soldiers were killed and 16 wounded on Saturday when their vehicle detonated a landmine in the biggest attack on Indian soldiers in recent months.

Their army bus was blown up near Kashmir's main city,Srinagar, two days ahead of a new round of India-Pakistan peacetalks opposed by Kashmiri separatist militants.

Kashmir's frontline rebel group, Hizbul Mujahideen, claimedresponsibility for the attack. A caller who identified himselfas Ehsan Elahi, spokesman of Hizbul Mujahideen, told Reutersmore than two dozen soldier had been killed.

Witness Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat said a "powerful explosion shookthe whole area, many injured were screaming for help".

An Indian defense ministry spokesman, Lieutenant-Colonel A.K. Mathur, said nine soldiers had died. "Some of the injuredare in critical condition," he added.

Violence involving Indian troops and separatist militantshas declined since a peace process began in 2004 between Indiaand Pakistan, who both claim Kashmir and have fought two warsover the Himalayan region.

But people are still killed in daily shootouts andoccasional bomb attacks that security agencies have warned willrise ahead of local elections due later this year.

On Friday more than 30 people, including 10 children, werewounded when suspected separatist militants lobbed a grenadenear a crowded bus stop in south Kashmir.

Officials say more than 43,000 people have been killedsince the revolt against New Delhi's rule broke out in 1989.Human rights groups put the toll at about 60,000 dead ormissing.

