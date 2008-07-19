Arab ministers criticize ICC Sudan charges

19/07/2008 - 21:36

By Mohamed Abdellah

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Arab League criticised theInternational Criminal Court's prosecutor for seeking thearrest of Sudan's president on genocide charges, sayingdiplomacy should be given a priority to solve the conflict inDarfur.

Arab foreign ministers, holding an emergency meeting inCairo on Saturday, said Arab League Secretary-General AmrMoussa would head to Khartoum on Sunday to inform the Sudaneseleadership of a plan to defuse the crisis. Moussa said he wouldannounce the details within two days.

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court(ICC), Luis Moreno-Ocampo, has asked the court for a warrantfor President Omar Hassan al-Bashir on suspicion ofmasterminding crimes against humanity in his country's troubledDarfur region.

Moreno-Ocampo accused Bashir of running a campaign ofgenocide that killed 35,000 people outright, at least another100,000 through a "slow death" and forced 2.5 million to fleetheir homes in Darfur.

The final communique of the meeting said the ministers"called for giving the priority for political settlement ...and called for an international high-profile summit to push thepolitical process in Darfur."

Earlier in the day, Algeria urged other Arab nations topress the United Nations Security Council to prevent the ICCfrom issuing the arrest warrant for Bashir.

"What the prosecutor of the court has done is a dangerousprecedent," Algerian Foreign Minister Mourad Medelci told hisArab counterparts.

"We have (to take) ... a strong stance in solidarity withour brothers in Sudan and move effectively with regional andinternational organisations and the ... states in the SecurityCouncil to immediately reconsider this demand by theprosecutor," he said, according to extracts of his speech.

Sudan has asked China and Russia, as well as the ArabLeague and the African Union, to help it pursue a U.N. SecurityCouncil resolution suspending a warrant for Bashir for 12months.

Diplomats in New York say the Arab League and the AU'sPeace and Security Council are expected to call on the SecurityCouncil to block any ICC moves in the interests of bringingpeace to Darfur, devastated by the 5-year-old conflict.

Arab countries, largely ruled by autocratic leaders,usually resent allegations of human rights violations in theregion.

Analysts say Arab leaders are also concerned that failingto thwart the ICC move against Bashir may encourage moreforeign intervention in their affairs.

Many Arabs and Muslims accuse Western powers of launching awar on their faith in the name of human rights while ignoringwhat they see as war crimes committed by Israel against thePalestinians and by U.S. troops in Iraq.

(Writing by Alaa Shahine; Editing by Mary Gabriel)