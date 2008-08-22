Hundreds of thousands march in Kashmir

22/08/2008 - 15:10

By Sheikh Mushtaq

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - Waving green Islamic flags andshouting "we want freedom", hundreds of thousands of Muslimsmarched peacefully in Indian Kashmir's main city on Friday,resuming some of the biggest protests in two decades againstIndian rule.

Hundreds of trucks and buses brought the protesters, manyof them sitting on roofs and hanging out of windows, for anindependence rally addressed by separatist leaders.

"There is no God but Allah" and "Indian forces go back",the protesters shouted.

What began as a dispute over land for Hindu pilgrimsvisiting a shrine in Kashmir snowballed into full-scaleanti-India protests this month, boosting separatists who wantIndia's only Muslim-majority region to secede.

Police and soldiers dressed in battle gear patrolled thestreets as about 350,000 protesters arrived from nearby townsand villages, officials said.

"Today's rally is a referendum that Kashmiris want theirinalienable right to self-determination," Mirwaiz Umar Farooq,chairman of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference, said inhis address to the crowd.

Thousands of people lined both sides of the road cheeringprotesters and offering them food, water and juice.

Police have killed at least 23 Muslim protesters and morethan 500 have been injured in clashes in two weeks ofdemonstrations in Kashmir Valley. Protests were halted forthree days, until Friday, to allow Kashmiris to stock up onrations.

The protests are some of the biggest since a separatistrevolt against Indian rule broke out in the region in 1989.Tens of thousands of people were killed in that revolt.

"I have never seen a larger demonstration in my life," saidprotester Abdul Rehman, 90. "It looks Kashmir is drifting awayfrom India this time."

The crisis has strained relations between India andPakistan, who both claim the region in full but rule it inparts. It has also raised fears of communal tension in thestate, split between the Hindu-majority Jammu region and theMuslim Kashmir Valley.

MUSLIM VS HINDU

"We appeal to people to march to Eidgah (ground), toremember and pay homage to martyrs," a joint statement fromKashmiri separatists said. "And to protest Indian occupationand pray for Kashmir's secession."

Eidgah, a sprawling ground for mass Eid prayers, lies incentral Srinagar adjacent to a "martyrs' graveyard", a cemeterywhere militants and civilians are among those buried.

The dispute began after the state government promised togive forest land to the Hindu trust that runs the cave shrineof Amarnath. Many Muslims were enraged, leading the stategovernment to rescind its decision.

That in turn angered Hindus in Jammu, where thousands haveprotested the rescinding of the land order and criticised thegovernment for "pandering to separatists".

At least 10 people have also been killed in weeks ofprotests Jammu, where Hindus attacked trucks carrying suppliesto the Kashmir Valley and often blocked the region's highway,the only surface link with the rest of India.

Kashmiri Muslims, challenging what they said was aneconomic blockade, then took to the streets to protest.

Adding to tension in the region, India has criticisedPakistan for interfering in its internal affairs by calling forU.N. intervention in Kashmir.

A wave of bomb attacks elsewhere in India last month andthe Kashmir protests have also threatened a four-year-old peaceprocess between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

Two militants and an Indian soldier were killed on Fridayin a gun battle near the U.N.-monitored ceasefire line withPakistan that splits Kashmir.

Militant violence has fallen in recent years but people arestill killed in near daily gun battles and bomb attacks inKashmir.

(Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee and David Fogarty)