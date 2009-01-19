French police arrest three for synagogue attack

19/01/2009 - 21:42

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - French police arrested three people on suspicion of involvement in a petrol bomb attack on a synagogue earlier this month, officials said Monday.

About a dozen people were inside the synagogue in the southwestern city of Toulouse when a car was set on fire and pushed into the door of the building, which suffered only slight damage.

Police found unexploded petrol bombs inside a second car, which did not catch fire. Both cars were stolen.

The attack was one in a series of incidents that have led to fears that anger over Israel's offensive in Gaza could trigger violence in France, which is home to Europe's biggest Muslim and Jewish communities.

President Nicolas Sarkozy has vowed to crack down on acts of anti-Semitic and anti-Islamic violence.

(Reporting by Nicolas Fichot; Writing by James Mackenzie)