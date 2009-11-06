CORRECTED - Two killed, 6 injured in Orlando shooting-media

Corrects name of newspaper

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - Two people were killed and six injured by a gunman who opened fire in a high-rise office building in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, local media reported.

A police spokeswoman said there were multiple victims in the shooting at the Gateway Centre building in downtown Orlando, but she could not immediately confirm any fatalities.

The Orlando Sentinel newspaper and local TV networks reported that two people had been killed.

Police evacuated the building but said the gunman was still at large, he added.