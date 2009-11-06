Buscar
Global
DESTACAMOS
Rafa Nadal vuelve a ser número uno tras la sorprendente derrota de Federer ante Kokkinakis en Miami

CORRECTED - Two killed, 6 injured in Orlando shooting-media

6/11/2009 - 19:00

Enlaces relacionados

Corrects name of newspaper

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - Two people were killed and six injured by a gunman who opened fire in a high-rise office building in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, local media reported.

A police spokeswoman said there were multiple victims in the shooting at the Gateway Centre building in downtown Orlando, but she could not immediately confirm any fatalities.

The Orlando Sentinel newspaper and local TV networks reported that two people had been killed.

Police evacuated the building but said the gunman was still at large, he added.

PUBLICIDAD

Enlaces relacionados

Otras noticias

Contenido patrocinado

El flash: toda la última hora

En Portada ecoDiario.es

EcoDiario.es
Ir a elEconomistaamerica
Más noticias de motor
Más noticias de televisión