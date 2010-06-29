U.S. General Petraeus plays down Afghan expectations

29/06/2010 - 16:26

By Adam Entous and Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The general tapped to take over command of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan braced lawmakers on Tuesday for an escalation in violence, playing down hopes for a swift turnaround after nine years of war.

Senate confirmation by the weekend appeared assured for General David Petraeus, nominated to lead the war effort after President Barack Obama sacked General Stanley McChrystal for disparaging civilian leaders in an explosive magazine report.

Petraeus promised greater unity to counter what he called an "industrial strength insurgency" and said he would reassess controversial rules of engagement limiting the use of force by U.S. troops and aircraft.

One of the U.S. military's biggest stars, Petraeus is credited with helping to turn the tide in Iraq. Obama is counting on him to do the same with the unpopular war in Afghanistan that was launched in 2001 after the September 11 attacks on the United States by al Qaeda militants.

But Petraeus used Tuesday's confirmation hearing to rein in expectations, saying progress was slower than expected in the southern heartland of the Taliban insurgency and that the task of training Afghan security forces to take over from U.S. troops remained a monumental challenge.

'MORE INTENSE'

"My sense is that the tough fighting will continue. Indeed, it may get more intense in the next few months," Petraeus told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Soaring U.S. and NATO casualties have undercut public support for the war in the United States and Europe. Petraeus has acknowledged pressure from the political "clock."

Behind him at the hearing, anti-war activists held up signs that read "No More War" and "New general, Old graveyard."

Petraeus called Afghanistan a "contest of wills" with the Taliban aiming to weaken Western resolve to stay in the war.

"They can sense concern in various capitals around the world and of course they want to increase that concern," the general said.

Ahead of U.S. congressional elections in November in which Republicans are expected to make gains against Obama's fellow Democrats, the president's reshuffling of the Afghan command sought to shore up his own standing.

It also sought to salvage support for a revised strategy of securing major centres, chief among them the Taliban birthplace of Kandahar.

Senator Carl Levin, the Democratic chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said the challenges in Afghanistan were in many ways "as or more complex than those General Petraeus inherited when he assumed command in Iraq."

Levin said he hoped the Senate committee would vote on Petraeus after Tuesday's confirmation hearing to clear the way for full Senate action before the July 4 holiday.

Petraeus said the Taliban have begun to feel pressure from the extra 30,000 troops that Obama authorized in December but cautioned that the insurgency was resilient and was confident it can "outlast the coalition's will to fight."

While he called the current war plan "sound," Petraeus said he would look "very hard" at rules of engagement that some say put U.S. troops at unnecessary risk in an effort to protect Afghan civilians. Petraeus said "tweaks" were possible.

At the same time he made clear he supported Obama's underlying strategy, including the goal of beginning a transition of authority to Afghan forces and a gradual U.S. troop drawdown starting in July 2011.

HANDING OVER

The July 2011 timeline, put forth by Obama, has met with scepticism in some Pentagon circles and fierce resistance from opposition Republicans in Congress.

At Tuesday's hearing, Republican Senator John McCain, who lost the 2008 presidential election to Obama, sought to probe Petraeus's commitment to the drawdown.

"We cannot afford to have a stay-the-course approach to starting our withdrawal in July 2011 when the facts on the ground are suggesting that we need more time," McCain said, citing slower than expected progress in Helmand and Kandahar provinces in the south.

The general sought to assure Republicans by saying any drawdown would be based on security conditions on the ground, gradual and limited to the 30,000 "surge" troops.

Petraeus acknowledged the "hugely challenging" task of raising the standard of Afghan forces to take over from U.S. and NATO troops, comparing it to "building an advanced aircraft while it is in flight, while it is being designed and while it is being shot at."

"It is going to be a number of years before Afghan forces can truly handle the security tasks in Afghanistan on their own. The commitment to Afghanistan is necessarily, therefore, an enduring one and neither the Taliban nor our Afghan and Pakistani partners should doubt that," he said.

Obama was furious about the article in Rolling Stone magazine article in which McChrystal made belittling remarks about Vice President Joe Biden and the U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan, Richard Holbrooke.

Aides were quoted in the piece as calling national security adviser Jim Jones a "clown" and saying Obama seemed intimidated and disengaged at an early meeting with McChrystal.

(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by David Alexander and John O'Callaghan)