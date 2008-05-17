Taliban release Pakistan envoy after fighters freed

By Simon Cameron-Moore

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Taliban militants freed a kidnappedPakistani ambassador on Saturday after the release of more than40 Taliban fighters in recent days, a senior security officialsaid.

Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan, Tariq Azizuddin, wasabducted on February 11 while travelling from the northwesterncity of Peshawar to the Afghan border, on his way back toKabul.

Azizuddin was held by fighters loyal to Baitullah Mehsud,the leader of the Pakistani Taliban, in neighbouring SouthWaziristan, said the security official, speaking on conditionof anonymity.

The official said more than 40 Taliban fighters heldcaptive by the authorities had been released over the past fewdays.

Pakistan's most senior Interior Ministry official earlierdenied that the envoy was released as a result of any prisonerswap and said there had been some kind of action.

Azizuddin said he was unaware of any clash between themilitants and security forces.

The Taliban released several members of the security forcesin return for the release of the fighters, the official said.It was unclear whether the ambassador, one of Mehsud's mainbargaining chips, was exchanged for a specific militant.

Azizuddin told a television channel he was driven by hiscaptors for three hours and dropped off outside a paramilitarycamp in Miranshah, the main town in North Waziristan.

"I just walked in and introduced myself and from thereon Iwas brought here," he told Dawn News.

The ambassador, reunited with his family in Islamabad, saidhis driver and guard had also been set free.

"His recovery has come as a result of a law enforcementaction," said Rehman Malik, adviser to the prime minister forthe interior ministry's affairs.

"No deal took place. No exchange of terrorists. No exchangeof individuals."

MOVED AROUND

The security official said the envoy was abducted by one ofseveral kidnap gangs operating in and around the Khyber Pass,linking landlocked Afghanistan with Pakistan's northwest.

Azizuddin was subsequently passed on to the PakistaniTaliban, who moved him to South Waziristan, at the southeastend of the tribal belt, according to the official. The envoytold Dawn he believed the same people were with him throughout.

Last month, Azizuddin appeared in a video on an Arabictelevision saying he was being held by the Taliban and urgingthe Pakistani government to meet their demands.

Pakistan's new government, sworn in at the end of March,has begun a policy of engagement, negotiating through triballeaders to persuade Mehsud to halt militant operations from theregion.

NATO has expressed concern that attacks on its own forcesin Afghanistan had increased since Pakistan began negotiating.

Mehsud gained infamy after the Pakistan government and theU.S. CIA made him prime suspect in the assassination lastDecember of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Mehsud has denied any role in her killing and the newgovernment, led by Bhutto's party, wants a U.N. investigationbecause it does not trust the previous government's findings.

(Additional reporting by Sheree Sardar, Kamran Haider andAftab Borka)

