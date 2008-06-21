China railway building accident kills 7

BEIJING (Reuters) - A steel arch on a bridge on a new railway line in south-eastern China collapsed on Saturday killing at least seven people, injuring 21 and burying three houses, state media reported.

The government of Wenzhou, in the booming coastal provinceof Zhejiang, has sent more than 450 rescuers to the scene todig through the rubble, an official city news website(www.66wz.com/) said.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, it added.

"All the injured were sent to hospitals and the work ofexamining the wreckage is under way," Xinhua news agency said.

