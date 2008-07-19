Two French aid workers kidnapped in Afghanistan

PARIS (Reuters) - Two French aid workers were abducted in Afghanistan after gunmen tied up guards and broke into the guest house where they were sleeping, humanitarian organisation Action Against Hunger said on Friday.

The organisation said the two were kidnapped in the earlyhours of Friday in the town of Nili in central Afghanistan. Itsaid the kidnappers drove away in several vehicles but gave nofurther details on the incident and did not identify the two.

It said it had suspended operations in Afghanistan, whereit set up its first mission in 1979 and where it has conducteda series of operations since 1995.

The French Foreign Ministry confirmed the kidnapping andsaid a crisis centre had been set up to handle the case withauthorities in Afghanistan and Action Against Hunger.

The abduction comes after the kidnapping in May of a Frenchbusinessman, who was released last month after weeks of behindthe scenes negotiations.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Janet Lawrence)