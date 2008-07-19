Gunbattle at Palestinian camp in Lebanon kills one

EIN AL-HILWEH, Lebanon (Reuters) - At least one person was killed on Saturday in a gunbattle between the Fatah faction and Sunni Islamist militants at a Palestinian refugee camp in south Lebanon, a security official at the camp said.

The dead man was shot while trying to intervene to halt theclash at Ein al-Hilweh camp between Fatah and Jund al-Sham, asmall al Qaeda-inspired Islamist group.

Two Jund al-Sham fighters were wounded in the fighting atthe camp, which is near the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon.Sunni Islamist groups have substantial influence in the camp,which is off limits to Lebanese security forces.

(Writing by Tom Perry in Beirut)