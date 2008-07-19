Arab foreign ministers hold crisis talks on Sudan

By Mohamed Abdellah

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algeria urged other Arab nations onSaturday to press the United Nations Security Council toprevent the International Criminal Court (ICC) from issuing anarrest warrant for Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

The ICC's chief prosecutor, Luis Moreno-Ocampo, has askedthe ICC for a warrant for Bashir on suspicion of mastermindingcrimes against humanity in his country's troubled Darfurregion.

"What the prosecutor of the court has done is a dangerousprecedent," Algerian Foreign Minister Mourad Medelci told hisArab counterparts, holding an emergency meeting in Cairo todiscuss the ICC move against Bashir.

"We have (to take) ... a strong stance in solidarity withour brothers in Sudan and move effectively with regional andinternational organizations and the ... states in the SecurityCouncil to immediately reconsider this demand by theprosecutor," he said, according to advance extracts of hisspeech.

Sudan has asked China and Russia, as well as the ArabLeague and the African Union, to help it pursue a U.N. SecurityCouncil resolution suspending a warrant for Bashir for 12months.

Arab countries, largely ruled by autocratic governments,usually resent allegations of human rights violations in theregion.

Analysts say Arab leaders are also concerned that failingto thwart the ICC move against Bashir may encourage moreforeign intervention in their affairs.

Diplomats in New York say the Arab League and the AU'sPeace and Security Council are expected to call on the SecurityCouncil soon to block any ICC moves in the interests ofbringing peace to Darfur, devastated by the five-year-oldconflict.

Moreno-Ocampo accused Bashir of running a campaign ofgenocide that killed 35,000 people outright, at least another100,000 through a "slow death" and forced 2.5 million to fleetheir homes in Darfur.

Many Arabs and Muslims accuse Western powers of launching awar on their faith in the name of human rights while ignoringwhat they see as war crimes committed by Israel against thePalestinians and by U.S. troops in Iraq.

