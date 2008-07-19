Gunbattle at Palestinian camp in Lebanon kills two

19/07/2008 - 19:05

EIN AL-HILWEH, Lebanon (Reuters) - Two people were killed on Saturday in a gunbattle between members of the Fatah faction and Sunni Islamist militants at a Palestinian refugee camp in south Lebanon, camp officials said.

One man was shot while trying to intervene to halt theclash at Ein al-Hilweh camp between Fatah and Jund al-Sham, asmall al Qaeda-inspired Islamist group. The second dead man wasa member of the group.

Another Jund al-Sham fighter was seriously wounded in thefighting at the camp, which is near the city of Sidon insouthern Lebanon.

Sunni Islamist groups have substantial influence in thecamp, which is off limits to Lebanese security forces.

(Writing by Tom Perry in Beirut, editing by Mary Gabriel)