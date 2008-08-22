Tens of thousands march in Kashmir

22/08/2008 - 13:32

By Sheikh Mushtaq

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - Waving green Islamic flags andshouting "we want freedom", tens of thousands of Muslimsmarched in Indian Kashmir's main city on Friday, resuming someof the biggest protests in two decades against Indian rule.

Hundreds of trucks and buses brought the protesters, manyof them sitting on roofs and hanging out of windows, for anindependence rally to be addressed by separatist leaders.

"There is no God but Allah" and "Indian forces go back,"the protesters shouted.

Policemen and soldiers dressed in battle gear patrolled thestreets as protesters arrived from nearby towns and villages.

What began as a dispute over land for Hindu pilgrimsvisiting a shrine in Kashmir snowballed into full-scaleanti-India protests this month, boosting separatists who wantIndia's only Muslim-majority region to secede.

Police have killed at least 23 Muslim protesters and over500 have been injured in clashes in two weeks of demonstrationsin Kashmir valley. Protests were halted for three days, untilFriday, to allow Kashmiris to stock up on rations.

The Kashmir demonstrations are some of the biggest since aseparatist revolt against Indian rule broke out in the regionin 1989. Tens of thousands of people were killed in thatrevolt.

The crisis has worsened relations between India andPakistan, who both claim the region in full but rule it inparts. It has also raised fears of communal tension in thestate, split between the Hindu-majority Jammu region and theMuslim Kashmir Valley.

"We appeal to people to march to Eidgah (ground), toremember and pay homage to martyrs," a joint statement fromKashmiri separatists said. "And to protest Indian occupationand pray for Kashmir's secession."

Eidgah, a sprawling ground for mass Eid prayers, lies indowntown Srinagar adjacent to a "Martyrs Graveyard", a cemeterywhere militants and civilians are among those buried.

The dispute began after the state government promised togive forest land to the Hindu trust that runs the cave shrineof Amarnath. Many Muslims were enraged, leading the stategovernment to rescind its decision.

That in turn angered Hindus in Jammu, where thousands haveprotested the rescinding of the land order and criticised thegovernment for "pandering to separatists".

TENSIONS RISE

At least 10 people have also been killed in nearly twomonths in Jammu, where Hindus attacked lorries carryingsupplies to the Kashmir valley and often blocked the region'shighway, the only surface link with the rest of India.

Kashmiri Muslims, challenging what they said was aneconomic blockade, then took to the streets to protest.

Adding to tension in the region, India has criticisedPakistan for interfering in its internal affairs by calling fora U.N. intervention in Kashmir.

A slew of bomb attacks on Indian targets last month and theKashmir protests have also threatened a four-year-old peaceprocess between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Two militants and an Indian soldier were killed on Fridayin a gun battle near the U.N.-monitored ceasefire line withPakistan that splits Kashmir.

Militant violence has fallen in recent years but people arestill killed in near daily gun battles and bomb attacks.

(Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee and Valerie Lee)

