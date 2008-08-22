Sharif sets new deadline on judges

22/08/2008 - 15:14

By Augustine Anthony

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Former Pakistani prime minister NawazSharif agreed on Friday to a debate in parliament next week onthe restoration of judges deposed last year, putting back adeadline on a demand that could split the ruling coalition.

A day after militants carried out their most deadly strikeagainst the military, killing 67 people in suicide blastsoutside the main defence industry complex, coalition partieswere still preoccupied with the controversy over the judges.

Investors and allies had hoped the resignation of closeU.S. friend Pervez Musharraf as president on Monday would endwrangling that has distracted attention from the nuclear-armedcountry's deteriorating economy and militant violence.

But the party of murdered former prime minister BenazirBhutto and its old rival and main coalition partner, Sharif'sparty, have failed to agree on restoring the purged judges.

Sharif has been demanding the judges be restored to thebench and had threatened to pull his party out of the coalitionif that was not done by Friday.

But he told a news conference he had agreed to aparliamentary resolution and debate on the restoration, whilesetting a new deadline of Wednesday.

"This resolution should be tabled before parliament onMonday ... On Wednesday, it should be passed and the judgesrestored," Sharif said.

Bhutto's party is reluctant to restore the judges becauseof concern the deposed chief justice might take up challengesto an amnesty from graft charges granted to Zardari and otherparty leaders last year, analysts say.

The wrangling has hurt Pakistan's stocks and currency whichstrengthened when Musharraf stepped down but have weakened as ashowdown loomed.

The rupee set a new low of about 77.15 to the dollar onFriday but ended at 76.10/20. Stocks finished 2.4 percentlower.

Pakistan's stock market, which rose for six consecutiveyears to 2007, and was one of the best-performing markets inAsia in that period, has fallen about 29 percent this year.

THREAT

Sharif withdrew his ministers from the cabinet afterBhutto's party missed an earlier deadline for action on thejudges.

But even if his party were to move to the oppositionbenches in parliament it would not force a parliamentaryelection, analysts say.

Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is the biggest inparliament and should be able to gather enough support toremain in government.

Another divisive issue is likely to be the next president.The PPP has said it wanted Bhutto's widower, Asif Ali Zardari,to become president.

The Election Commission said a presidential election wouldbe held on September 6, with nominations due by August 26.

Under the constitution, a new president is elected bymembers of the country's four provincial assemblies and thenational parliament within 30 days of the post becoming vacant.

The PPP and Sharif's party were bitter rivals during the1990s when Bhutto and Sharif served two terms as primeminister.

Thrown together by opposition to Musharraf, differences arelikely to loom larger now that he has gone, analysts say.

With fighting in Afghanistan intensifying, pressure is alsolikely to build on Pakistan to act quickly to stop the Talibanlaunching attacks from sanctuaries in ethnic Pashtun areas onthe Pakistani side of the border.

But Pakistan faces its own problem with militants, asillustrated by Thursday's twin suicide blasts at the ordnanceplant in Wah, 30 km (20 miles) northwest of Islamabad.

The Taliban have targeted the military for the past yearwith a series of bloody attacks on posts, training camps,patrols and buses carrying servicemen and intelligence agencystaff.

A Pakistani Taliban spokesman said the Thursday blasts wereretaliation for military operations against militants in thenorthwestern region of Bajaur, on the Afghan border.

Troops killed 21 militants in two clashes in the northweston Friday, officials said.

(Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Jerry Norton)