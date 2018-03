U.S.-led coalition kills 76 Afghan civilians

22/08/2008 - 17:22

KABUL (Reuters) - U.S.-led coalition forces killed 76 Afghan civilians in western Afghanistan on Friday, most of them women and children, the Afghan Interior Ministry said.

"Seventy-six civilians, most of them women and children,were martyred today in a coalition forces operation in Heratprovince," the ministry said in a statement.

