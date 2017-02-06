Buscar
Global
Destacamos
Caso Lucas Hernández: sale a la luz el informe judicial que revela cómo fue la pelea con su novia

¿Puede ver realmente a los camellos de esta imagen?

ecodiario.jpg
EcoDiario.es
6/02/2017 - 9:37
0 Comentarios
  • Fue tomada en febrero del año 2004 por el fotógrafo estadounidense George Steinmetz
camelos-sombra-steinmetz.jpg
'Ilusiones de Arabia'. Imagen: George Steinmetz

Enlaces relacionados

"Foto tirada encima de los camellos en el desierto durante la puesta del sol. Es considerada una de las mejores fotos del año de National Geographic. Amplía la imagen, los camellos son lo blanco y lo negro son sus sombras", es el mensaje que llegaba junto con la espectacular fotografía a través de la aplicación de Whatsapp. También se compartía sin parar a través de otras redes sociales como Twitter.

Pero la imagen no es de este año. Ni si quiera lo es del pasado. Fue tomada en febrero del año 2004 por el fotógrafo estadounidense George Steinmetz, según publica Verne. La instantánea se llama Ilusiones de Arabia y está sacada en Wadi Mitan, una zona desértica fronteriza entre Omán y Yemen.

Efectivamente, como la fotografía está a vista de pájaro, los camellos son las líneas blancas apenas perceptibles y lo negro son únicamente las sombras de esos camellos a su paso por el desierto. Steinmetz es experto en este tipo de imágenes. Para realizarlas utiliza un parapente con motor.

Fue en los años 80, durante un viaje al Sahara, cuando empezó a valorar la idea de fotografiar los desiertos desde el aire. Y desde entonces no ha parado de hacerlo. Además de la famosa imagen de los camellos tiene otras de un estilo similar, y ninguna tiene nada que envidiarle a la que ahora se ha hecho viral.

Photo by George Steinmetz from the book Desert Air, a 15 year project covering all the world's deserts. We drove for two days across the sands of the Sahara and I felt lucky to find a caravan of a few hundred camels carrying salt from the mines in #Bilma, Niger. We followed them for many days as they navigated the dunes, and I flew above them in the mornings and afternoons with my new #paramotor. When another caravan passed in the opposite direction I felt like lightening had just struck twice! This moment changed the course of my career, and I became obsessed with exploring deserts with my little machine. To get a taste of flying in the remotest corners of the world, check out the video via the link under my bio @geosteinmetz #notadrone @natgeo @natgeocreative @thephotosociety #DesertAirBook @anastasiaphoto1

Una foto publicada por George Steinmetz (@geosteinmetz) el

Enlaces relacionados

Otras noticias

Contenido patrocinado

Comentarios 0

Deja tu comentario

Comenta las noticias de elEconomista.es como usuario genérico o utiliza tus cuentas de Facebook o Google+ para garantizar la identidad de tus comentarios:

Usuario
Facebook
Google+
elEconomista no se hace responsable de las opiniones expresadas en los comentarias y las mismos no constituyen la opinión de elEconomista. No obstante, elEconomista no tiene obligación de controlar la utilización de éstos por los usuarios y no garantiza que se haga un uso diligente o prudente de los mismos. Tampoco tiene la obligación de verificar y no verifica la identidad de los usuarios, ni la veracidad, vigencia, exhaustividad y/o autenticidad de los datos que los usuarios proporcionan y excluye cualquier responsabilidad por los daños y perjuicios de toda naturaleza que pudieran deberse a la utilización de los mismos o que puedan deberse a la ilicitud, carácter lesivo, falta de veracidad, vigencia, exhaustividad y/o autenticidad de la información proporcionada.
El flash: toda la última hora

En Portada ecoDiario.es

EcoDiario.es
Ir a elEconomistaamerica
Más noticias de motor
Más noticias de televisión