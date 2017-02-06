¿Puede ver realmente a los camellos de esta imagen?

"Foto tirada encima de los camellos en el desierto durante la puesta del sol. Es considerada una de las mejores fotos del año de National Geographic. Amplía la imagen, los camellos son lo blanco y lo negro son sus sombras", es el mensaje que llegaba junto con la espectacular fotografía a través de la aplicación de Whatsapp. También se compartía sin parar a través de otras redes sociales como Twitter.
Pero la imagen no es de este año. Ni si quiera lo es del pasado. Fue tomada en febrero del año 2004 por el fotógrafo estadounidense George Steinmetz, según publica Verne. La instantánea se llama Ilusiones de Arabia y está sacada en Wadi Mitan, una zona desértica fronteriza entre Omán y Yemen.
Una de las mejores fotos del año de National Geographic. Los camellos son los blancos de la imagen. Lo negro son sus sombras. pic.twitter.com/RuD81yCREg? Patricia Garrido (@NutriciaGarrido) 4 de febrero de 2017
Efectivamente, como la fotografía está a vista de pájaro, los camellos son las líneas blancas apenas perceptibles y lo negro son únicamente las sombras de esos camellos a su paso por el desierto. Steinmetz es experto en este tipo de imágenes. Para realizarlas utiliza un parapente con motor.
Fue en los años 80, durante un viaje al Sahara, cuando empezó a valorar la idea de fotografiar los desiertos desde el aire. Y desde entonces no ha parado de hacerlo. Además de la famosa imagen de los camellos tiene otras de un estilo similar, y ninguna tiene nada que envidiarle a la que ahora se ha hecho viral.
Photograph by George Steinmetz @geosteinmetz It was -5°C at sunrise when I made a running start from the shore of Iran?s Lake Tashk, and it was difficult operating the camera from the harness of my paraglider, as the wind made my fingers numb. But the flamingos I found out in the middle of the lake were cold too, and their reluctance to fly allowed me to get close as the strutted nervously across the mudflats. From #DesertAirBook, a 15 year exploration of all the world?s extreme deserts.
Photo by George Steinmetz from the book Desert Air, a 15 year project covering all the world's deserts. We drove for two days across the sands of the Sahara and I felt lucky to find a caravan of a few hundred camels carrying salt from the mines in #Bilma, Niger. We followed them for many days as they navigated the dunes, and I flew above them in the mornings and afternoons with my new #paramotor. When another caravan passed in the opposite direction I felt like lightening had just struck twice! This moment changed the course of my career, and I became obsessed with exploring deserts with my little machine. To get a taste of flying in the remotest corners of the world, check out the video via the link under my bio @geosteinmetz #notadrone @natgeo @natgeocreative @thephotosociety #DesertAirBook @anastasiaphoto1
Uncounted acts of kindness greeted 50,564 runners in last week?s New York Marathon. Perhaps most welcome were the thousands of volunteers who showed up to offer 2.3 million cups of water as the runners wound their way through all five boroughs. To see an aerial portfolio of the marathon by George Steinmetz, go to es.pn/nymarathonsky #marathon #nyrr #tcsnycmarathon #Gotham #kickbutt @ESPN #nyairbook
It was an exciting 45° take-off, and then five hours of going around and around and around in circles over 83,428 fans in sold-out #DoakCampbell stadium in #Tallahassee. They don't have a bathroom on board, so forget the thermos of coffee. Photo by George Steinmetz on assignment for @ESPNmag #FloridaState #seminoles #Clemson #GoodyearBlimp #thephotosociety To see it at a proper size, check out the new issue of ESPN Magazine!
