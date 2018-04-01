Un vistazo a la fecha 21 de la Superliga del fútbol argentino

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la vigésimo primera fecha de la Superliga de primera división del fútbol argentino:
-Viernes:
Huracán 1 Montenegro (58)
Banfield 1 Cvitanich (30, penal)
Belgrano 2 Musso (27, en contra), Benítez (62)
Racing 2 Centurión (29), Sigali (50)
-Sábado:
Newell's 2 Fertoli (30), Leal (43)
Tigre 1 San Román (58, en contra)
Vélez 3 Salinas (43), Zárate (61), Vargas (66)
Estudiantes 3 Pavone (12), Otero (37), Sánchez (77)
Gimnasia LP 1 Alderete (76)
Argentinos 3 González (55), K. Mac Allister (70), A. Mac Allister (87)
Unión 1 Gallegos (83)
San Martín SJ 1 Spinelli (88)
Independiente 0
Atl. Tucumán 2 Acosta (54 y 90+3)
-Domingo:
Def. y Justicia
River
Chacarita
Arsenal
Patronato
Rosario Central
Boca
Talleres
Lanús
San Lorenzo
-Lunes:
Olimpo
Temperley
Godoy Cruz
Colón
Las posiciones:
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Boca Juniors 47 20 15 2 3 37 12
2. Talleres de Córdoba 41 20 12 5 3 27 9
3. Godoy Cruz 37 20 11 4 5 28 21
4. Racing Club 36 21 10 6 5 37 23
5. San Lorenzo (1) 36 19 10 6 3 23 11
6. Independiente (1) 36 20 10 6 4 23 14
7. Unión de Santa Fe 35 21 9 8 4 25 15
8. Huracán 34 21 9 7 5 25 19
9. Argentinos Juniors 33 21 10 3 8 30 25
10. Estudiantes 32 21 9 5 7 22 18
11. Colón de Santa Fe 31 20 8 7 5 22 17
12. Belgrano 31 21 7 10 4 21 21
13. Defensa y Justicia 29 20 8 5 7 29 26
14. Atlético Tucumán 29 21 7 8 6 23 20
15. Rosario Central 28 20 7 7 6 26 25
16. River Plate 26 20 7 5 8 25 25
17. Banfield 26 21 7 5 9 21 21
18. San Martín de San Juan 26 21 7 5 9 23 29
19. Patronato 24 20 6 6 8 20 25
20. Vélez Sarsfield 24 21 6 6 9 20 27
21. Lanús 23 20 6 5 9 17 32
22. Gimnasia La Plata 22 21 6 4 11 21 33
23. Newell's (2) 20 21 6 5 10 18 20
24. Tigre 16 21 2 10 9 16 25
25. Temperley 15 20 3 6 11 11 31
26. Chacarita 14 20 3 5 12 16 27
27. Arsenal de Sarandí 12 20 2 6 12 12 23
28. Olimpo 12 20 3 3 14 11 35
(1) Tienen su partido postergado. Se jugará el 4 de abril.
(2) Se le descontaron 3 puntos por incumplimientos económicos.
