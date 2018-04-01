Buscar
Un vistazo a la fecha 21 de la Superliga del fútbol argentino

AFP
1/04/2018 - 2:21

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la vigésimo primera fecha de la Superliga de primera división del fútbol argentino:

-Viernes:

Huracán 1 Montenegro (58)

Banfield 1 Cvitanich (30, penal)

Belgrano 2 Musso (27, en contra), Benítez (62)

Racing 2 Centurión (29), Sigali (50)

-Sábado:

Newell's 2 Fertoli (30), Leal (43)

Tigre 1 San Román (58, en contra)

Vélez 3 Salinas (43), Zárate (61), Vargas (66)

Estudiantes 3 Pavone (12), Otero (37), Sánchez (77)

Gimnasia LP 1 Alderete (76)

Argentinos 3 González (55), K. Mac Allister (70), A. Mac Allister (87)

Unión 1 Gallegos (83)

San Martín SJ 1 Spinelli (88)

Independiente 0

Atl. Tucumán 2 Acosta (54 y 90+3)

-Domingo:

Def. y Justicia

River

Chacarita

Arsenal

Patronato

Rosario Central

Boca

Talleres

Lanús

San Lorenzo

-Lunes:

Olimpo

Temperley

Godoy Cruz

Colón

Las posiciones:

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Boca Juniors 47 20 15 2 3 37 12

2. Talleres de Córdoba 41 20 12 5 3 27 9

3. Godoy Cruz 37 20 11 4 5 28 21

4. Racing Club 36 21 10 6 5 37 23

5. San Lorenzo (1) 36 19 10 6 3 23 11

6. Independiente (1) 36 20 10 6 4 23 14

7. Unión de Santa Fe 35 21 9 8 4 25 15

8. Huracán 34 21 9 7 5 25 19

9. Argentinos Juniors 33 21 10 3 8 30 25

10. Estudiantes 32 21 9 5 7 22 18

11. Colón de Santa Fe 31 20 8 7 5 22 17

12. Belgrano 31 21 7 10 4 21 21

13. Defensa y Justicia 29 20 8 5 7 29 26

14. Atlético Tucumán 29 21 7 8 6 23 20

15. Rosario Central 28 20 7 7 6 26 25

16. River Plate 26 20 7 5 8 25 25

17. Banfield 26 21 7 5 9 21 21

18. San Martín de San Juan 26 21 7 5 9 23 29

19. Patronato 24 20 6 6 8 20 25

20. Vélez Sarsfield 24 21 6 6 9 20 27

21. Lanús 23 20 6 5 9 17 32

22. Gimnasia La Plata 22 21 6 4 11 21 33

23. Newell's (2) 20 21 6 5 10 18 20

24. Tigre 16 21 2 10 9 16 25

25. Temperley 15 20 3 6 11 11 31

26. Chacarita 14 20 3 5 12 16 27

27. Arsenal de Sarandí 12 20 2 6 12 12 23

28. Olimpo 12 20 3 3 14 11 35

(1) Tienen su partido postergado. Se jugará el 4 de abril.

(2) Se le descontaron 3 puntos por incumplimientos económicos.

Str/lb

