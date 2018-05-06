Buscar
Global
Deportes
Piqué la vuelve a liar con el micrófono contra el Real Madrid: "Como no nos han querido hacer pasillo..."

Un vistazo a la fecha 26 de la Superliga argentina

AFP
6/05/2018 - 2:01

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la vigésimo sexta fecha de la Superliga de primera división del fútbol argentino:

-Viernes:

San Martín SJ 0

Vélez 2 Robertone (4), Bouzat (18)

San Lorenzo 2 Blandi (25, de penal), Gudiño (79)

Belgrano 0

-Sábado:

Argentinos 1 Pisculichi (10)

Godoy Cruz 2 García (25, de penal, y 64)

Arsenal 4 Ferrari (31, en contra), Lomónaco (38), Antilef (45), Purita (74)

Rosario Central 0

Newell's 1 Rodríguez (23)

Def. y Justicia 0

Talleres 0

Huracán 0

Atl. Tucumán 1 Díaz (55, penal)

Olimpo 1 Mancinelli (87)

-Domingo:

Temperley

Patronato

Independiente

Gimnasia LP

Tigre

Lanús

Boca

Unión

Estudiantes

Racing

-Lunes:

Banfield

Chacarita

Colón

River

Las posiciones:

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Boca Juniors (1) 53 24 17 2 5 43 17

2. Godoy Cruz 53 26 16 5 5 43 24

3. San Lorenzo 50 26 14 8 4 31 18

4. Huracán 47 26 13 8 5 32 21

5. Talleres de Córdoba 45 26 13 6 7 31 18

6. Independiente 45 25 13 6 6 27 16

7. Defensa y Justicia 41 26 12 5 9 39 34

8. Unión de Santa Fe 40 25 10 10 5 32 21

9. Argentinos Juniors 40 26 12 4 10 35 29

10. Belgrano 40 26 10 10 6 27 25

11. Racing Club (2) 39 24 11 6 7 41 28

12. River Plate (3) 38 24 11 5 8 35 26

13. Colón de Santa Fe (4) 37 24 10 7 7 29 20

14. Atlético Tucumán 35 26 8 11 7 29 26

15. Estudiantes (3) 35 24 10 5 9 23 21

16. Vélez Sarsfield (4) 34 25 9 7 9 29 31

17. Banfield 31 25 8 7 10 25 23

18. Rosario Central 31 26 8 7 11 29 40

19. San Martín de San Juan 30 26 8 6 12 26 35

20. Patronato 29 25 7 8 10 24 31

21. Newell's (5) 27 26 8 6 12 23 26

22. Lanús 27 25 6 9 10 20 37

23. Tigre 23 25 4 11 10 26 31

24. Gimnasia La Plata (1) 22 24 6 4 14 22 39

25. Temperley (6) 20 25 4 8 13 18 42

26. Chacarita (6) 18 25 4 6 15 21 34

27. Arsenal de Sarandí (2) (6) 17 25 3 8 14 19 32

28. Olimpo (6) 14 26 3 5 18 14 48

(1) Tienen su partido postergado por lluvias. Jugarán el 9 de mayo.

(2) Tienen su partido postergado por lluvias. Jugarán el 9 de mayo.

(3) Postergado. Jugarán el 10 de mayo.

(4) Suspendido por incidentes a los 22 minutos. Se completará el 10 de mayo.

(5) Se le descontaron 3 puntos por incumplimientos económicos.

(6) Descienden a segunda división.

Str/lb

PUBLICIDAD

Otras noticias

Contenido patrocinado

El flash: toda la última hora

En Portada ecoDiario.es

EcoDiario.es
Ir a elEconomistaamerica
Más noticias de motor
Más noticias de televisión