Un vistazo a la fecha 26 de la Superliga argentina

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la vigésimo sexta fecha de la Superliga de primera división del fútbol argentino:
-Viernes:
San Martín SJ 0
Vélez 2 Robertone (4), Bouzat (18)
San Lorenzo 2 Blandi (25, de penal), Gudiño (79)
Belgrano 0
-Sábado:
Argentinos 1 Pisculichi (10)
Godoy Cruz 2 García (25, de penal, y 64)
Arsenal 4 Ferrari (31, en contra), Lomónaco (38), Antilef (45), Purita (74)
Rosario Central 0
Newell's 1 Rodríguez (23)
Def. y Justicia 0
Talleres 0
Huracán 0
Atl. Tucumán 1 Díaz (55, penal)
Olimpo 1 Mancinelli (87)
-Domingo:
Temperley
Patronato
Independiente
Gimnasia LP
Tigre
Lanús
Boca
Unión
Estudiantes
Racing
-Lunes:
Banfield
Chacarita
Colón
River
Las posiciones:
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Boca Juniors (1) 53 24 17 2 5 43 17
2. Godoy Cruz 53 26 16 5 5 43 24
3. San Lorenzo 50 26 14 8 4 31 18
4. Huracán 47 26 13 8 5 32 21
5. Talleres de Córdoba 45 26 13 6 7 31 18
6. Independiente 45 25 13 6 6 27 16
7. Defensa y Justicia 41 26 12 5 9 39 34
8. Unión de Santa Fe 40 25 10 10 5 32 21
9. Argentinos Juniors 40 26 12 4 10 35 29
10. Belgrano 40 26 10 10 6 27 25
11. Racing Club (2) 39 24 11 6 7 41 28
12. River Plate (3) 38 24 11 5 8 35 26
13. Colón de Santa Fe (4) 37 24 10 7 7 29 20
14. Atlético Tucumán 35 26 8 11 7 29 26
15. Estudiantes (3) 35 24 10 5 9 23 21
16. Vélez Sarsfield (4) 34 25 9 7 9 29 31
17. Banfield 31 25 8 7 10 25 23
18. Rosario Central 31 26 8 7 11 29 40
19. San Martín de San Juan 30 26 8 6 12 26 35
20. Patronato 29 25 7 8 10 24 31
21. Newell's (5) 27 26 8 6 12 23 26
22. Lanús 27 25 6 9 10 20 37
23. Tigre 23 25 4 11 10 26 31
24. Gimnasia La Plata (1) 22 24 6 4 14 22 39
25. Temperley (6) 20 25 4 8 13 18 42
26. Chacarita (6) 18 25 4 6 15 21 34
27. Arsenal de Sarandí (2) (6) 17 25 3 8 14 19 32
28. Olimpo (6) 14 26 3 5 18 14 48
(1) Tienen su partido postergado por lluvias. Jugarán el 9 de mayo.
(2) Tienen su partido postergado por lluvias. Jugarán el 9 de mayo.
(3) Postergado. Jugarán el 10 de mayo.
(4) Suspendido por incidentes a los 22 minutos. Se completará el 10 de mayo.
(5) Se le descontaron 3 puntos por incumplimientos económicos.
(6) Descienden a segunda división.
