North Korea envoys meet South minister

22/08/2009 - 7:41

By Kim Yeon-hee

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean envoys to the mourning of former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung met Seoul's top official for unification policy on Saturday, the highest-level meeting between the rival states in nearly two years.

Local media said the envoys, who had planned to leave on Saturday, a day before the funeral, were extending their stay in Seoul by one day for a possible meeting with President Lee Myung-bak, during whose 18 months in office relations between the rival Koreas have plunged back into the freezer.

South Korean officials were unable to confirm the reports. Yonhap news agency quoted one government official as saying nothing had been decided but that "everything is flexible."

"There is a message just in holding the meeting," the South's unification minister, Hyun In-taek, told reporters ahead of his almost two-hour talks with the envoys, who included a senior aide to reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

Yonhap said the minister would meet the North Korean officials again for dinner later in the day.

It is a fresh signal that North Korea is re-emerging from its shell after nuclear and military tests earlier in the year met with tightened U.N. sanctions and further isolation.

The international community is looking for signs whether Pyongyang is ready to return to talks on ending its programme to build an atomic arsenal.

If the delegation does stay an extra day it would be in Seoul for Sunday's state funeral of former President Kim, a towering figure in the South's shift to democracy who initiated the "Sunshine Policy" to try to warm relations with the North.

It resulted in the first ever summit between the leaders of the two Koreas and won Kim the 2000 Nobel Peace Prize.

But relations have increasingly soured under the current President Lee, who stopped what had been free-flowing aid to the impoverished state, insisting that it be accompanied by North Korean moves to end a nuclear weapons programme.

Though the North has shown a number of conciliatory moves in recent weeks, analysts warn that it has a long history of blowing hot and cold in its relations with the outside world and few believe it is ready to give up nuclear weapons -- the one thing that gives it leverage and the threat of which has won it repeated concessions in the past.

(Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Alex Richardson)