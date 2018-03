North Korean envoys to meet South's President Lee

22/08/2009 - 13:02

SEOUL (Reuters) - Senior North Korean envoys visiting the South for the mourning of a former president will meet current President Lee Myung-bak, the South's Unification Ministry said on Saturday.

The meeting set for Sunday could signal a warming of ties between Pyongyang and Lee's government, which has been regularly insulted by the North's media for ending unconditional handouts to the impoverished state and linking aid to its nuclear disarmament.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Kim Yeon-hee)