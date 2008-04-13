Kenyan leaders strike power share deal

13/04/2008 - 3:36

By C. Bryson Hull and Wangui Kanina

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki andopposition leader Raila Odinga struck a deal on a power-sharingcabinet on Saturday after secret one-on-one talks to end asix-week impasse, sources close to the talks said.

The formation of a coalition cabinet is the crux of a dealto end the east African nation's post-election crisis. Morethan 1,200 people died and 300,000 were displaced in whatbecame the country's bloodiest moment since independence in1963.

Once the cabinet is named and sworn in, Odinga will becomeKenya's prime minister.

"There is a deal and the cabinet will be announced tomorrow(Sunday)," said one of two sources who confirmed the deal toReuters.

A diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity also said adeal had been reached and would be announced on Sunday.

There were no immediate details about the make-up or sizeof the cabinet, nor about whether either side gave up claims toinfluential ministries they had haggled over.

Spokesmen for Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) andthe government declined to comment.

The two leaders had agreed to announce a 40-membercoalition cabinet on April 6 but the deal fell apart at thelast minute, unsettling Kenyans and investors fearful of areturn to violence.

Kibaki and Odinga met on Saturday at Sagana State Lodgeabout 100 km (60 miles) northeast of Nairobi, a fishing retreatthat was a wedding gift to Queen Elizabeth before she ascendedto the throne. Britain gave it back to Kenya at independence.

Kibaki, 76, and Odinga, 63, were under heavy local andinternational pressure to break the deadlock on the cabinet,part of a peace deal brokered in February by former U.N. chiefKofi Annan.

Over the week since their first cabinet deal fell apart,Kibaki and Odinga have urged calm and said their positions werenot that far apart. But both had publicly refused to be thefirst to budge, saying it was the responsibility of the other.

The original deal called for a 20-20 split in the lucrativecabinet posts that both view as a reward to their biggestsupporters.

Violence exploded after Odinga said Kibaki, Kenya'slongest-serving politician, had rigged his re-election at theDecember 27 vote that was the closest presidential election inthe country's history.

The electoral fight degenerated into ethnic killings andrioting that shattered Kenya's image as a stable tourism andtrade hub, with one of sub-Saharan Africa's most promisingeconomies.

Already, inflation has jumped to nearly 22 percent over thedisruption, and the lost investment and tourist arrivals haveforced the government to trim its growth forecast to between4.5 and 6 percent from 6.9 percent.

Once the cabinet is sworn in, Kibaki and Odinga are taskedwith spearheading a new constitution within 12 months toaddress issues of land, wealth and power that the have simmeredfor decades and which the election crisis revealed.

(Writing by Bryson Hull; Editing by Alison Williams)