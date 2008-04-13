U.S. air strike in Iraq wounds troops and civilians

13/04/2008 - 8:23

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A missile fired by U.S. forces at militants in east Baghdad overshot its target and hit a U.S. vehicle, wounding two soldiers and three civilians, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

In a statement, the U.S. military said it had observed fourpeople placing roadside bombs in the district of New Baghdad onSaturday. An aircraft fired a Hellfire missile, killing two ofthem.

A second missile targeting the two survivors of the firststrike "overshot", setting alight a U.S. military vehicle andnearby houses. The U.S. military said it was investigating thecause of the "misfire".

"(These) events are unfortunate and our apologies go out tothose innocent civilians who were affected," Colonel BillBuckner, a military spokesman, said in the statement.

Critics say U.S. forces often fire on militants withouttaking reasonable care to find out who else is in the area. TheU.S. military says militants often deliberately use civiliansas shields against its forces.

New Baghdad lies near the district of Sadr City, where U.S.and Iraqi forces have been battling Shi'ite militiamen loyal toanti-American cleric Moqtada al-Sadr for the past week.

Police said there appeared to have been little fighting inthe slum overnight.

(Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Catherine Evans)