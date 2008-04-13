Baghdad slum calmer after week of intense battles

13/04/2008 - 10:10

By Noah Barkin and Wisam Mohammed

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Fighting between Shi'ite militiamen andsecurity forces in Sadr City eased on Sunday after a week ofintense clashes, with hospitals in the Baghdad slum saying theyhad received no dead or wounded overnight.

Over a hundred people have been killed in Shi'ite clericMoqtada al-Sadr's east Baghdad stronghold since fighting beganbetween his masked Mehdi Army militia and U.S. and Iraqi troopsin the streets of the slum one week ago.

Twenty U.S. soldiers have died across Iraq since lastSunday, the deadliest week for U.S. troops this year and one ofthe bloodiest since September 2007.

The fighting has highlighted the fragility of securitygains seen in Iraq since mid-2007, when additional U.S. troopswere sent to restore order amid an upturn in insurgent attacks.

A Reuters reporter who spent the night in Sadr City saidthe slum had been relatively quiet overnight, with onlysporadic gunfire. Iraqi forces appeared to be blocking someroad exits from Sadr City on Sunday morning, causing traffic toback up.

A U.S. military spokesman described the situation as"calmer" and said there had been no new reports of killings inthe sprawling district. Sadr City's two hospitals said they hadexperienced the quietest night in weeks.

"We didn't have any casualties overnight, but we don't wantto get too optimistic," said Qasim al-Mudalal, director of theImam Ali hospital. "We hope this will continue, that we getsome breathing space and the suffering of the city comes to anend."

But it was unclear whether the quieter streets meant theclashes were nearing an end or only signalled a pause infighting sparked last month by Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki'scrackdown on Sadr's militia in the southern city of Basra.

"LAST DROP OF MY BLOOD"

In a statement issued by Sadr's office in the holy Shi'itecity of Najaf on Saturday, the anti-American cleric showed nosigns he was ready to call off his fighters.

"You (infidels) will always be an enemy and you will remainso until the last drop of my blood," Sadr said in thestatement, issued in response to comments the previous day fromU.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

"If you don't withdraw from our land or set a timetable forwithdrawal acceptable to the Iraqi people, we will resist inthe way we see fit."

Gates had said in Washington that Sadr would not be treatedas an enemy by the United States as long as he played apeaceful role in Iraqi politics.

The United States has 160,000 troops in Iraq, 20,000 ofwhom are due to head home by July, but President George W. Bushhas resisted pressure from Democrats to commit to further cuts.

In one Saturday incident in the New Baghdad district,adjacent to Sadr City, a U.S. Apache helicopter fired twomissiles at militants placing roadside bombs.

While the first strike killed two of the militants, thesecond missile "overshot", the U.S. military said on Sunday,setting alight a U.S. military vehicle and nearby houses.

Two U.S. soldiers and three civilians were wounded and theU.S. military said it was investigating the "misfire".

"(These) events are unfortunate and our apologies go out tothose innocent civilians who were affected," Colonel BillBuckner, a military spokesman, said in a statement.

Critics say U.S. forces often fire on militants withouttaking reasonable care to find out who else is in the area. TheU.S. military says militants deliberately use civilians asshields against its forces.

(Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michael Winfrey)