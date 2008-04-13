Kibaki will unveil new Kenyan cabinet

13/04/2008 - 10:17

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki will unveil a long-awaited coalition cabinet on Sunday after secret discussions with opposition leader Raila Odinga ended a six-week impasse, Kibaki's office said.

"A breakthrough was made in the talks and President Kibakiand Hon. Raila agreed to the announcement of the cabinettoday," it said in a statement, adding that this would be doneat State House in Nairobi at 4 p.m. (2 p.m. British time).

The appointment of a power-sharing cabinet is central to adeal to end the east African country's post-election crisis.More than 1,200 people were killed and 300,000 uprooted in thecountry's worst violence since independence in 1963.

Political sources who disclosed the agreement late onFriday gave no immediate details about the make-up or size ofthe cabinet, or whether either side had given up claims toinfluential ministries.

Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement has not commentedpublicly on the apparent breakthrough.

Kibaki, 76, and Odinga, 63, met on Saturday at Sagana StateLodge, a fishing retreat 100 km (60 miles) northeast ofNairobi, which was a wedding gift to Queen Elizabeth before sheascended the throne. Britain returned it to Kenya atindependence.

The two leaders agreed to appoint a 40-member cabinet onApril 6, but the deal fell apart at the last minute, unsettlingKenyans and investors fearful of a return to violence.

The two men have come under local and internationalpressure to break the deadlock on the cabinet, part of a peacedeal brokered in February by former U.N. Secretary-General KofiAnnan.

In the week since the first cabinet deal fell through,Kibaki and Odinga have urged calm and said their positions werenot far apart.

Violence erupted after Odinga accused Kibaki, Kenya'slongest-serving politician, of rigging his re-election in theDecember 27 vote, Kenya's closest presidential poll.

The electoral fight degenerated into ethnic killings andriots that shattered Kenya's image as a stable tourism andtrade hub, with one of sub-Saharan Africa's most promisingeconomies.

(Writing by Daniel Wallis; editing by Andrew Dobbie)

