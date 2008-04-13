Rights group accuses Israel of psychological torture

13/04/2008 - 12:06

By Jeffrey Heller

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A human rights group said Israel usespsychological torture against some Palestinian detainees byfaking the arrest of close relatives or taking family membersinto custody on questionable charges.

The Public Committee Against Torture in Israel (PCATI),documenting six cases, said the aim of the practice was toforce confessions from Palestinians suspected of securityoffences.

Israel's attorney-general, responding to a complaint by thePCATI in 2007, advised that it was "prohibited to present thedetainee with a scenario according to which it appears hisrelative is in detention", said the PCATI report, released onSunday.

Nonetheless, the organisation said, such methods continue.

The Shin Bet Security Service issued a statement denying itcarried out fake arrests or jailed detainees' relatives withoutjustification.

In the report, the PCATI said the "illegal exploitation" offamily members, who in most cases were not suspects themselves,caused "severe psychological suffering".

"In more extreme cases, this method takes the form ofpsychological torture of a detainee."

Describing one incident, the report said interrogatorstried to fool Mahmoud Suweiti, detained in the West Bank cityof Hebron on suspicion of membership in a Palestinian militantgroup, into thinking his wife and father had been arrested.

Ordered to report to the facility where Suweiti was beingheld, his spouse and father were escorted into its courtyard,flanked by security personnel.

Guards allowed Suweiti a brief glimpse of his relativesthrough a second-floor window. His father was wearing aprisoner's coat, an attempt by the authorities to make Suweitibelieve the two were under arrest, the report said.

As a result, Suweiti became suicidal. An interrogator'snotes included in the report said he tried to harm himself bybanging his head on a table and a wall and apparentlyattempting to hang himself with his jacket.

MOTHER ARRESTED

In another alleged incident, the PCATI said detainee SaidDiab was beaten repeatedly by Shin Bet interrogators after hisarrest in Hebron in February 2007.

Pressuring him to say he plotted to carry out an attack inIsrael, the Shin Bet arrested his mother -- making sure he sawthe shackled woman through an open cell door, the report said.

Diab was told his mother was suspected of involvement inhis alleged activities on behalf of the Hamas group.

She was eventually charged with a minor offense of passinga message from a prisoner to his mother, the report said,calling the indictment "an attempt by the authorities to hidethe real purpose of her arrest".

The PCATI describes itself as an independent human rightsorganisation that monitors implementation of a 1999 IsraeliSupreme Court ban on the use of torture during interrogation.

In a report last May, the Israeli rights groups B'Tselemand HaMoked found Israeli security interrogators routinelymistreat and sometimes physically torture Palestiniandetainees.

Israel's Justice Ministry said those findings were "fraughtwith mistakes, groundless claims and inaccuracies".

(Editing by Mary Gabriel)