Aide says Olmert and Abbas to meet later in day

13/04/2008 - 12:47

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas plan to hold talks on Sunday, less than a week after their previous meeting, an Abbas aide said.

"I can confirm reports that President Abbas is meetingOlmert tonight," said the aide, Saeb Erekat.

The two leaders will convene before Abbas embarks later inthe week on a foreign trip and government activities in Israelslow for the Jewish holiday of Passover that begins nextweekend.

Olmert and Abbas last met on April 7, their first talks innearly two months. Abbas is expected to meet U.S. PresidentGeorge W. Bush in Washington on April 24, Palestinian officialssaid.

Both sides are trying to meet a U.S. goal of a Palestinianstatehood deal before Bush leaves office in January.

The final-status negotiations, renewed at a U.S.-hostedpeace conference in Annapolis, Maryland last November, haveshown little outward sign of progress.

After last Monday's Abbas-Olmert talks, Erekat describeddifferences over building in Jewish settlements, especiallyaround Jerusalem, as "very deep".

But Israeli officials said the leaders agreed not to allowsuch issues to interrupt the U.S.-brokered negotiations.

Abbas last month briefly suspended the talks after anIsraeli offensive killed more than 120 people in theHamas-controlled Gaza Strip, where Palestinian militants havebeen firing rockets into Israel.

(Reporting by Wafa Amr, Editing by Jeffrey Heller)